Updated on: 11 December,2024 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

To celebrate his 14 years in the Bollywood industry, Ranveer shared a clip from the film on his Instagram Story and wrote, "14 years since Band Baaja Baaraat, when my dreams became a reality"

Ranveer Singh. Pic/AFP

'Band Baaja Baaraat' will always remain special for actor Ranveer Singh as the film marked his debut in the Bollywood.


To celebrate his 14 years in the Bollywood industry, Ranveer shared a clip from the film on his Instagram Story and wrote, "14 years since Band Baaja Baaraat, when my dreams became a reality".


Picture Courtesy/Ranveer Singh`s Instagram account


Ranveer made his Hindi film debut with 'Band Baaja Baarat' in 2010 and has long been known for his dynamic portrayal of the quintessential Delhi boy, a character he has perfected over the years. He starred opposite actor Anushka Sharma.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, he potrayed the role of Bittoo Sharma, a young and energetic Delhi boy with big dreams of starting his own wedding planning business.

Talking about his personal front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have become parents to a baby girl named Dua.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's latest action-packed film 'Singham Again'.

Featuring an ensemble cast of stars, including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor, the film has garnered significant attention for its star power.

Ranveer reprised his role from 'Simmba' in the movie.

Ranveer will also be starring in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming 'Don 3'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

