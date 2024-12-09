Breaking News
Mumbai couple kills nephew over property dispute in Bandra
MVA leaders meet Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, seek deputy speaker's post
Taking oath was necessary to raise people's issues: NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar
Nana Patole urges ECI, SC to consider 'public demand' for ballot paper voting
Opposition should respect people's mandate: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Deepika Padukone holds baby Dua close as she returns to Mumbai after attending Diljit Dosanjhs Bengaluru concert

Deepika Padukone holds baby Dua close as she returns to Mumbai after attending Diljit Dosanjh’s Bengaluru concert

Updated on: 09 December,2024 02:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In the viral video, Deepika can be seen holding Dua close as she exits Kalina airport. In the picture, Deepika is seen wearing a plain red gown as she holds her little princess in her arms

Deepika Padukone holds baby Dua close as she returns to Mumbai after attending Diljit Dosanjh’s Bengaluru concert

In Pic: Deepika Padukone with baby girl Dua. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Deepika Padukone holds baby Dua close as she returns to Mumbai after attending Diljit Dosanjh’s Bengaluru concert
x
00:00

Deepika Padukone recently went to Bengaluru, where she attended Diljit Dosanjh's concert and had a blast. Now, after having a gala time in Bengaluru, Deepika Padukone has returned to the city with her daughter, Dua Padukone Singh. In the viral video, Deepika can be seen holding Dua close as she exits Kalina airport. In the picture, Deepika is seen wearing a plain red gown as she holds her little princess in her arms.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)



Earlier, Deepika was snapped while jetting off from the city, but at that time, the actress was in a rush, so no clear picture of her with her baby girl was clicked. On February 29, 2024, Deepika and Ranveer joyfully announced their first pregnancy. On September 8, they welcomed their baby girl on Ganesh Chaturthi. Since then, the actress has been busy with her motherhood journey. She has been sharing cute reels and videos on her Instagram stories to keep her fans hooked. She has been staying away from the camera for a while to fulfill her duties as a mother.

Deepika Padukone Attended Diljit's Concert

Deepika went to attend Diljit’s concert in Bengaluru, where she also went on stage to meet the Punjabi singer. The duo entertained the audience in style, and Deepika even taught Diljit a line in Kannada. Deepika was seen dressed in an oversized white sweatshirt and denim pants, keeping it cool and casual for the concert. After the concert, Diljit shared a video where he praised Deepika’s beauty and skincare brand before inviting her on stage. The visuals captured Deepika’s reaction to Diljit’s kind words as he introduced and welcomed her on stage.

About Diljit’s Dil-Luminati Tour

Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour will continue with performances in Chandigarh (December 14), Mumbai (December 19), and Guwahati (December 29).

On the acting front, Diljit is all set to star in the upcoming movie Border 2, where he will be seen alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The film, based on the historic Battle of Longewala, is set to begin shooting in November.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

deepika padukone diljit dosanjh Entertainment News bollywood Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK