In Pic: Deepika Padukone with baby girl Dua. Pic/Yogen Shah

Deepika Padukone recently went to Bengaluru, where she attended Diljit Dosanjh's concert and had a blast. Now, after having a gala time in Bengaluru, Deepika Padukone has returned to the city with her daughter, Dua Padukone Singh. In the viral video, Deepika can be seen holding Dua close as she exits Kalina airport. In the picture, Deepika is seen wearing a plain red gown as she holds her little princess in her arms.

Earlier, Deepika was snapped while jetting off from the city, but at that time, the actress was in a rush, so no clear picture of her with her baby girl was clicked. On February 29, 2024, Deepika and Ranveer joyfully announced their first pregnancy. On September 8, they welcomed their baby girl on Ganesh Chaturthi. Since then, the actress has been busy with her motherhood journey. She has been sharing cute reels and videos on her Instagram stories to keep her fans hooked. She has been staying away from the camera for a while to fulfill her duties as a mother.

Deepika Padukone Attended Diljit's Concert

Deepika went to attend Diljit’s concert in Bengaluru, where she also went on stage to meet the Punjabi singer. The duo entertained the audience in style, and Deepika even taught Diljit a line in Kannada. Deepika was seen dressed in an oversized white sweatshirt and denim pants, keeping it cool and casual for the concert. After the concert, Diljit shared a video where he praised Deepika’s beauty and skincare brand before inviting her on stage. The visuals captured Deepika’s reaction to Diljit’s kind words as he introduced and welcomed her on stage.

About Diljit’s Dil-Luminati Tour

Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour will continue with performances in Chandigarh (December 14), Mumbai (December 19), and Guwahati (December 29).

On the acting front, Diljit is all set to star in the upcoming movie Border 2, where he will be seen alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The film, based on the historic Battle of Longewala, is set to begin shooting in November.