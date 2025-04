A 28-year-old restaurant owner in Nagpur was shot dead by four unidentified men outside a café in the early hours of Tuesday. Police have launched a probe and are analysing CCTV footage to trace the assailants

In a shocking incident that has unsettled residents in Nagpur, a 28-year-old restaurant owner was fatally shot in the early hours of Tuesday by unidentified individuals. According to PTI, the incident occurred between 1.20 am and 1.30 am near a café situated in the Ambazari police station limits of the city.

The victim, identified as Avinash Raju Bhusari, was the proprietor of the Sosha restaurant. As per PTI reports, Bhusari was seated outside the café along with the establishment’s manager, casually enjoying an ice cream when the attack took place.

CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts suggest that four unidentified assailants arrived at the scene, two riding a motorcycle and two on a moped. Without warning, one of the individuals reportedly pulled out a firearm and fired four rounds at Bhusari before all four swiftly fled the location. PTI reports that no one else was harmed in the incident.

The grievously injured Bhusari was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by those present at the café. However, he was declared dead on arrival by medical staff, according to officials from Ambazari police station, who are currently handling the investigation.

Maharashtra: Man stabbed to death in public in Nagpur, 3 held

In an another incident earlier this year, a 35-year-old man was stabbed to death in full public view in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Thursday night, reported news agency PTI.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

According to a senior police officer, three of the accused have been arrested, while two others are absconding, reported PTI.

The incident took place around 10.15 pm in the Zingabai Takli market area, when a group of around five assailants attacked Sohail Khan, and stabbed him multiple times, an official said, reported PTI.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, he said.

Woman kills mother-in-law after fight in Maharashtra's Jalna; held from Parbhani

A 22-year-old woman allegedly killed her mother-in-law at their house in Maharashtra's Jalna district following an argument and then fled after being unable to dispose of the body, police said, reported PTI.

The incident took place on Tuesday night and the police arrested the accused woman, Pratiksha Shingare, from neighbouring Parbhani city on Wednesday, they said.

The accused got married six months back to Akash Shingare, who works at a private company in Latur, Additional Superintendent of Police Ayush Nopany told reporters on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The accused woman resided with her mother-in-law Savita Shingare (45) at a rented house in Jalna's Priyadarshni colony, reported PTI.

The two women had an argument on Tuesday night during which the accused allegedly banged her mother-in-law's head against a wall and later attacked her with a kitchen knife following which the latter died, police sub-inspector Rajendra Wagh said.

The accused then placed the body in a bag in an attempt to dispose it. But due to the weight, she was unable to move it and fled the house at around 6 am on Wednesday. She subsequently boarded a train to her native Parbhani city, the official said.

The house owner later found the body in the bag and alerted local police.

The police subsequently launched a search for the accused and arrested her from Parbhani, Wagh said.

A preliminary investigation suggested the victim died due to head injuries, the official said, adding further probe was on into the case.

