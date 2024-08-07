Independence Day 2024: Take cues from these Bollywood celebrities and dress to not only impress but also stay respectful on this special day for the nation

Independence Day 2024

Listen to this article Independence Day 2024: Elevate your look with Bollywood celeb-inspired outfits x 00:00

Independence Day is a time to celebrate our nation's rich history and vibrant culture. What better way to do this than by drawing fashion inspiration from our favourite Bollywood stars? From sarees to stylish salwar suits, these outfits honour the spirit of the day and capture the glamour of Bollywood icons:

ADVERTISEMENT

Sara Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan's style is known for its simplicity. For a timeless Independence Day outfit, try emulating her white chikankari salwar suit. The long earrings add a traditional touch, while her loosely draped dupatta and open hair give the look an effortlessly graceful vibe.

Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt's Alia Bhatt's fashion is known for its understated glamour. You can mimic her style by wearing a white saree paired with intricate earrings. Finish the look by tying your hair into a neat bun and adding fragrant gajra.

Shraddha Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha wore a beautiful pastel blue organza saree that resembled the colours of the sky. The elegant saree highlighted her stunning look. She paired it with a sleeveless, plunging neckline pastel blue blouse that showcased her curves, offering a fantastic ethnic fashion inspiration for everyone.

Kriti Sanon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon often mixes and matches her fashion choices. You can capture her style by opting for a Rimple & Harpreet Narula anarkali in pastel shades. The floral-embroidered cropped jacket and detailed gota patti work on the net dupatta enhance the outfit, making it an ideal choice for celebrating Independence Day 2024.

Khushi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

Add a modern twist to your Independence Day outfit by taking inspiration from Khushi Kapoor's trendy style. She recently stunned everyone in an ice-blue, sheer hand-embroidered saree paired with a stylish bustier blouse. This look, designed by Ritika Mirchandani, perfectly blends contemporary fashion with Indian elegance.

As India celebrates its independence, you can show your patriotism with Bollywood-inspired outfits that capture the charm and glamour of your favourite stars. Whether you prefer the simple elegance of Sara Ali Khan's chikankari suit, the timelessness of Alia Bhatt's saree, or the stunning anarkali worn by Kriti Sanon, these looks embody the spirit of the nation's journey through fashion.