Mid-day Exclusive | Alia Bhatt on Heart of Stone: It felt like a nice time to break into another language

Alia Bhatt on Heart of Stone: At the Netflix Tudum red carpet, Alia Bhatt speaks to Mid-day exclusively about her big Hollywood debut

Alia Bhatt with her Heart of Stone co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan

Ever since it was announced that Alia Bhatt is making her Hollywood debut with the Heart of Stone, fans in India have been waiting to see what kind of a role the actress is playing in the Gal Gadot starrer. And it seems, the actress has quite a negative role. The trailer, which was unveiled at the Netflix Tudum event in Sao Paolo, Brazil, shows Alia’s Keya Dhawan go up against Gal’s Rachel Stone in a sleek action flick.

Before the trailer of the film was launched at the event, the actress spoke to Mid-day exclusively about her big Hollywood debut. “It was a very special film in the first place for me to be a part of. I shot it at a very exciting time when I was feeling like it was a nice time to break into another language, into Hollywood, as you call it. But I was having a lot of fun and met some amazing people while I was doing that. I am just excited for the world to see the trailer that is going to be out at the event today,” Alia said at the Netflix Tudum red carpet.

When asked about her expectation from the trailer, Alia said, “I have seen the trailer and the film as well. I love it. It’s exactly the way I imagined it, in fact, better. Our director Tom Harper has done a fabulous job. I don’t want to say too much about my own film, but I want people to see the trailer and talk about it.”

Often, the screen time of Indian actors in international projects becomes a talking point. When we asked Alia if she was worried about that sort of a discussion, she said, “Woh toh hoga hi. But I am not too worried about that because I feel, at the end of the day, you have to get a sense of what the story is all about, and when the story leads you to the final film, and it’s the final film that matters."

Heart of Stone is set to premiere on August 11 on Netflix. It is directed by Tom Harper from a script penned by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.