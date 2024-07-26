The event, which navigated the colour palette from whites and ivories to reds and blacks, showcased a collection where capes and corsets took the spotlight

Jacqueline Fernandez (Pic/fdciofficial)

Day 2 of India Couture Week 2024 witnessed the spell of Jacqueline Fernandez's beauty and elegance in a black ensemble on the runway. Designer Isha Jajodia, who debuted the Couture Week last year, presented her collection "Art of Eternity." Actor Jacqueline Fernandez turned muse for her fashion show.

Jacqueline Fernandez turns showstopper at India Couture Week 2024

The event, which navigated the colour palette from whites and ivories to reds and blacks, showcased a collection where capes and corsets took the spotlight. Jacqueline walked the ramp wearing a black corset-style gown with a net cape wrapped around her shoulders.

Her smokey eyes blushed cheeks, red lips and high bun look raised the glam quotient on the ramp. To complement her entire outfit, she added a diamond neckpiece.

About the collection

Art of Eternity: A love story whispered in lace, a mosaic meticulously crafted with dreams and echoes of a bygone era. It's an invitation to a world where tradition meets innovation. Our couture weaves together the delicate threads of artisanal heritage and modern feminine strength. Inspired by the grandeur of French architectural landmarks, our designs capture the intricate beauty and the lavish elegance of Versailles. Delicate lace patterns reminiscent of stained-glass windows and luxurious fabrics exude a sense of palatial elegance.

Each garment stands as a tribute to meticulous hand craftsmanship, where intricate embroidery, beadwork, and appliqué transform every piece into a masterpiece. Nature's beauty blooms in these creations, drawing inspiration from French gardens and the idyllic countryside. Botanical motifs and organic elegance are seamlessly integrated into lace patterns, mimicking the forms of flowers and foliage.

Soft, ethereal fabrics and flowing silhouettes evoke a fairy tale romance, while bespoke elements and sentimental details weave a unique story into the very fabric, making each piece a true reflection of love and artistry. Each piece unfolds like a chapter in a captivating love story, adorned with intricate details and exquisite craftsmanship. These designs invite the audience to lose themselves in a narrative of romance and passion.

Work front:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in 'Fateh' opposite Sonu Sood.The film will showcase some breathtaking action sequences, which have been done under the supervision of Hollywood stunt expert Lee Whittaker. 'Fateh' has been shot across global locations including India, USA, Russia, and Poland, read a statement.

(With inputs from ANI)