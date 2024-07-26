Breaking News
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, red alert for Palghar
Mumbai: Temple priest injured in knife attack, two booked
Tansa Dam overflows after reaching its full capacity
Was asked to sign affidavits against Thackerays, Sharad Pawar: Anil Deshmukh
Man killed in Worli spa by 2 unidentified persons
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Celebrity Life News > Fashion And Beauty News > Article > Jacqueline Fernandez is a vision in black at India Couture Week day 2 see pics

Jacqueline Fernandez is a vision in black at India Couture Week day 2, see pics!

Updated on: 26 July,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The event, which navigated the colour palette from whites and ivories to reds and blacks, showcased a collection where capes and corsets took the spotlight

Jacqueline Fernandez is a vision in black at India Couture Week day 2, see pics!

Jacqueline Fernandez (Pic/fdciofficial)

Listen to this article
Jacqueline Fernandez is a vision in black at India Couture Week day 2, see pics!
x
00:00

Day 2 of India Couture Week 2024 witnessed the spell of Jacqueline Fernandez's beauty and elegance in a black ensemble on the runway. Designer Isha Jajodia, who debuted the Couture Week last year, presented her collection "Art of Eternity." Actor Jacqueline Fernandez turned muse for her fashion show.


Jacqueline Fernandez turns showstopper at India Couture Week 2024



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)


The event, which navigated the colour palette from whites and ivories to reds and blacks, showcased a collection where capes and corsets took the spotlight. Jacqueline walked the ramp wearing a black corset-style gown with a net cape wrapped around her shoulders.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

Her smokey eyes blushed cheeks, red lips and high bun look raised the glam quotient on the ramp. To complement her entire outfit, she added a diamond neckpiece.

About the collection

Art of Eternity: A love story whispered in lace, a mosaic meticulously crafted with dreams and echoes of a bygone era. It's an invitation to a world where tradition meets innovation. Our couture weaves together the delicate threads of artisanal heritage and modern feminine strength. Inspired by the grandeur of French architectural landmarks, our designs capture the intricate beauty and the lavish elegance of Versailles. Delicate lace patterns reminiscent of stained-glass windows and luxurious fabrics exude a sense of palatial elegance.

Each garment stands as a tribute to meticulous hand craftsmanship, where intricate embroidery, beadwork, and appliqué transform every piece into a masterpiece. Nature's beauty blooms in these creations, drawing inspiration from French gardens and the idyllic countryside. Botanical motifs and organic elegance are seamlessly integrated into lace patterns, mimicking the forms of flowers and foliage.

Soft, ethereal fabrics and flowing silhouettes evoke a fairy tale romance, while bespoke elements and sentimental details weave a unique story into the very fabric, making each piece a true reflection of love and artistry. Each piece unfolds like a chapter in a captivating love story, adorned with intricate details and exquisite craftsmanship. These designs invite the audience to lose themselves in a narrative of romance and passion.

Work front:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in 'Fateh' opposite Sonu Sood.The film will showcase some breathtaking action sequences, which have been done under the supervision of Hollywood stunt expert Lee Whittaker. 'Fateh' has been shot across global locations including India, USA, Russia, and Poland, read a statement.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jacqueline fernandez fashion fashion news Entertainment News Entertainment Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK