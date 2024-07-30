Breaking News
Sobhita Dhulipala makes heads turn as she walks the ramp for designer Rimzim Dadu at India Couture Week

Sobhita Dhulipala makes heads turn as she walks the ramp for designer Rimzim Dadu at India Couture Week

Updated on: 30 July,2024 10:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

On the penultimate day of the India Couture week 2024 in Delhi, Sobhita Dhulipala had heads turning in a stylish outfit designed by Rimzim Dadu

Sobhita Dhulipala

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala raised the glam quotient with her showstopper look at designer Rimzim Dadu's show on day 7 of India Couture Week 2024.


The 'Made in Heaven' star strutted down the ramp in an ivory ensemble. She looked stunning in an off-shoulder bralette that she paired with a glittery ivory fringe skirt with a floor-length hemline. Her outfit is inspired by an ostrich's flamboyance.



She opted for a classic wet hair look and dewy make-up.


Sobhita represented Rimzim's 'Stucco' collection, which is heavily inspired by the Baroque style. The collection plays with Rimzim's signature metallic cords and steel wires. It also pays homage to Dadu's rich repository of experimentation from the past 18 years.

 
 
 
 
 
India Couture Week 2024 started on July 24. Veteran designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla showcased their collection from the celebrated designer duo's younger brands, Asal and Mard. Wamiqa Gabbi and Taha Shah Badussha turned showstoppers for them.

Wamiqa opened the show in an ivory trail lehenga from the 'Botanical Bloom' line, featuring Resham embroidery with ivory silk threads highlighted with pearls and crystals. She closed the show as a regal bride in a red lehenga from the 'Bridal Gota' collection, handcrafted with Gota, Zardozi and encrusted with crystals.

The fashion gala in Delhi be concluded on July 31, with Falguni Shane Peacock presenting their exquisite collection. 

