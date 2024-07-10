In the pictures shared by stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, Isha Ambani Piramal looked bespoke in the ethnic ensemble designed by Anuradha Vakil.

Isha Ambani Piramal, Nita Ambani Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Isha Ambani borrows her mother Nita's emerald necklace for Anant-Radhika's mehendi-garba night x 00:00

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s daughter and businesswoman Isha Ambani Piramal exuded elegance in a sea-green and pink lehenga for her younger brother Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s mehendi-garba night on Tuesday. In the pictures shared by stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, Isha looked bespoke in the ensemble designed by Anuradha Vakil.

Isha was decked up in exquisite jewellery that comprised jhumkas, bangles, and a long braid that was also bejewelled and topped with a string of mogras. She also wore a traditional kamar bandh, a style statement in a floral diamond polki waistband crafted by Falguni Mehta. However, what stood out was the mammoth emerald necklace that Isha borrowed from her mother Nita Ambani. It was the same piece, Nita wore at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, launched in March 2023.

Check out the pictures below.

For the Haldi ceremony, Isha Ambani Piramal wore a custom-made Torani panelled lehenga with a tassel detail top inspired by the label’s Dil Rang lehenga. She accessorised her look with statement earrings and bangles and was all smiles. Isha let her hair down and flaunted those voluminous locks by completing her look with minimal makeup and a bindi.

As part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

On July 3, Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the bride's maternal uncle (mama) visits her with sweets and gifts.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. According to reports, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav, or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. On July 5, the Ambani family also hosted a Sangeet Ceremony which saw participation by a constellation of celebrities. Global pop sensation Justin Bieber also performed at the sangeet ceremony.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

