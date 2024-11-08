Breaking News
Janhvi Kapoor drops photos of herself in a cassata saree instead of eating some



Updated on: 08 November,2024 02:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Janhvi Kapoor frequently keeps her fans posted with fun content on social media. Recently, she dropped new photos in which she looks gorgeous. The actress also won hearts with a witty caption



Pic/Instagram


Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor won the caption game as she described her stunning outfit as “cassata” ice-cream. Janhvi took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures dressed in pastel-hued mesh saree with a floral design. She completed the look with a pearl choker, earrings and subtle makeup. For the hair, she chose to keep her tresses open.


For the caption, she wrote, “Felt like eating some cassata but wore one instead.”


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)


Last month, Janhvi shared some images with her rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya. She posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram, captioning it, “Mems that haven’t made it to the gram.”

One picture stood out, which had Janhvi playing with her pet dog while Shikhar affectionately placed his hand on her head.

Another image captured a group photo where Janhvi and Shikhar were seen posing alongside Karan Johar, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and others. In this group shot, Janhvi is seen holding Shikhar’s hand.

Although Janhvi and Shikhar have not made their relationship official, the two are often seen together. They arrived together at Manish Malhotra's grand Diwali party in Mumbai.

Janhvi first hinted at her romance with Shikhar on ‘Koffee with Karan’ when she appeared with Sara Ali Khan. Later, during an episode with her sister Khushi Kapoor, she casually mentioned Shikhar’s name, fuelling further speculation.

It was in 2018, when Janhvi, daughter of late actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, made her debut in Hindi cinema with Shashank Khaitan’s 'Dhadak'. The film was a Hindi remake of the Marathi film 'Sairat'. She was then seen in the anthology 'Ghost Stories' by Zoya Akhtar.

After which, Janhvi was seen in films such as 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', 'Roohi', 'Good Luck Jerry', 'Mili', 'Bawaal', 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' and 'Ulajh', where she played the role of an IFS officer. The film was released on August 2.

The 27-year-old made her Telugu debut with 'Devara: Part 1' starring NTR Jr. She will next be seen in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.

