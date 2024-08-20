Breaking News
WATCH: Locals in Maharashtra block railway track at Badlapur station after 2 kids were sexually assaulted in school
New roads in Mumbai to decongest Mulund traffic
War of words between allies Shiv Sena and BJP
Will quit if CM says I’m hindering Maratha quota: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
Birdwatcher robbed at Karnala Bird Sanctuary near Mumbai
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Celebrity Life News > Fashion And Beauty News > Article > When Nita Ambani incorporated lord Krishna motif in her mehendi for son Anants wedding

When Nita Ambani incorporated lord Krishna motif in her mehendi for son Anant's wedding

Updated on: 20 August,2024 04:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Nita Ambani chose a special design that combined the traditional practice of including a loved one's name in mehendi along with including a motif of lord Krishna

When Nita Ambani incorporated lord Krishna motif in her mehendi for son Anant's wedding

Nita Ambani

Listen to this article
When Nita Ambani incorporated lord Krishna motif in her mehendi for son Anant's wedding
x
00:00

Nita Ambani is the backbone of the Ambani family and the driving force behind every event at Antilia. With Anant Ambani soon to marry his fiancée, Radhika Merchant, Nita's joy is clearly visible in her expressions and actions. For Anant's wedding, Nita chose a special mehendi design that features the names of all her family members.


When Nita Ambani incorporated lord Krishna motif in her mehendi



Nita Ambani chose a special design that combines the traditional practice of including a loved one's name in mehendi on a significant occasion. For her youngest son Anant’s wedding, she went a step further by including the names of all her family members in her mehendi. On one hand, she specifically featured Anant and Radhika’s names.


On the other hand, she incorporated Akash and Shloka’s names along with Anand and Isha’s in a mandala pattern. In the centre of the design, she included Mukesh’s name along with the names of her four grandchildren. Additionally, Nita Ambani also featured a Radha-Krishna motif in her mehendi.

Nita Ambani spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant. She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about them, saying, "Throughout my life, I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."

While talking about her son's wedding, she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots. Jamnagar holds a special place in our hearts and has profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery, and I started my career by converting this arid and desert-like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."

"Second, I wanted the celebration to be a tribute to our arts and culture and a reflection of our heritage and culture created by the hands, hearts and hard work of our talented creative minds. Sanskriti aur parampara ye neev hai Bhartiye sabhyata ki aur is prachin aur pavitra Bharat bhumi ko main dil se naman karti hu."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nita ambani janmashtami Celebrity Life Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK