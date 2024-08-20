Nita Ambani chose a special design that combined the traditional practice of including a loved one's name in mehendi along with including a motif of lord Krishna

Nita Ambani is the backbone of the Ambani family and the driving force behind every event at Antilia. With Anant Ambani soon to marry his fiancée, Radhika Merchant, Nita's joy is clearly visible in her expressions and actions. For Anant's wedding, Nita chose a special mehendi design that features the names of all her family members.

Nita Ambani chose a special design that combines the traditional practice of including a loved one's name in mehendi on a significant occasion. For her youngest son Anant’s wedding, she went a step further by including the names of all her family members in her mehendi. On one hand, she specifically featured Anant and Radhika’s names.

On the other hand, she incorporated Akash and Shloka’s names along with Anand and Isha’s in a mandala pattern. In the centre of the design, she included Mukesh’s name along with the names of her four grandchildren. Additionally, Nita Ambani also featured a Radha-Krishna motif in her mehendi.

Nita Ambani spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant. She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about them, saying, "Throughout my life, I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."

While talking about her son's wedding, she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots. Jamnagar holds a special place in our hearts and has profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery, and I started my career by converting this arid and desert-like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."

"Second, I wanted the celebration to be a tribute to our arts and culture and a reflection of our heritage and culture created by the hands, hearts and hard work of our talented creative minds. Sanskriti aur parampara ye neev hai Bhartiye sabhyata ki aur is prachin aur pavitra Bharat bhumi ko main dil se naman karti hu."