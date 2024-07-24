Nita Ambani wrapped up the wedding festivities of her younger son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant and jetted off to Paris

Nita Ambani and Emmanuel Macron Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Nita Ambani continues her fashion streak at 2024 Paris Olympics event, stuns in a bespoke red kurta x 00:00

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani wrapped up the wedding festivities of her younger son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant and jetted off to attend an event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

She received a warm welcome from French President Emmanuel Macron as she graced the opening ceremony of the 142nd International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session at the Louis Vuitton Foundation.

Nita continued her fashion streak overseas as well and stunned in a bespoke red kurta for the event. The supposed salwar suit bears gold embroidery with side slits and full sleeves. Nita exuded elegance in the outfit that was accessorized with gold bangles. She let her hair down for a chic yet regal look.

A picture of Macaron kissing her hand has surfaced on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ambani Family (@ambani_update)

The Paris 2024 Olympics, will commence on July 26. It is also the first time India House will open its doors to athletes, dignitaries, and sports enthusiasts from around the world, it will embody the spirit of unity, diversity, and excellence that defines the Indian ethos.

Speaking about the significance of the India House, Nita earlier said, "It is with immense joy and excitement that I am thrilled to announce the first-ever India House at the Paris Olympic Games. The IOC session in India last year, the first in 40 years, was a key milestone in our Olympic journey. And we are delighted to continue this momentum with the launch of India House - a space where we will honour our athletes, celebrate our wins, share our stories, and welcome the world to India."

She further added, "We truly hope that India House will be one more step towards fulfilling the shared dream of 1.4 billion Indians to bring the Olympic Movement to India!"

India House promises to provide a glimpse of India's talent, potential, and ambition to the world by offering a variety of experiences for fans to immerse themselves in - from culture to arts and sports to culinary treats and experiences like yoga, handicrafts, music, and performances from Indian dance groups.

(With inputs from ANI)