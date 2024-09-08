Breaking News
Jennifer Lopez makes jaws drop at Toronto Film Festival in a stunning beige dress styled with Sabyasachi jewellery

Updated on: 08 September,2024 10:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Jennifer Lopez opted for chunky earrings from the Sabyasachi jewellery line, which were embellished with precious stones and complemented her look

Jennifer Lopez makes jaws drop at Toronto Film Festival in a stunning beige dress styled with Sabyasachi jewellery

In Pic: Jennifer Lopez at Toronto Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez makes jaws drop at Toronto Film Festival in a stunning beige dress styled with Sabyasachi jewellery
Actor and singer Jennifer Lopez attended the Toronto Film Festival in a stunning beige outfit, but the highlight of her look was the jewellery. The actress wore pieces from Indian designer Sabyasachi for her jewellery. She opted for chunky earrings from the Sabyasachi jewellery line, which were embellished with precious stones and complemented her look.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)




She also chose a stack of kadas (heavy bangles) from the Sabyasachi line, which are quite popular. The kadas were encrusted with gemstones. As if that was not enough, she made our jaws drop by choosing another gem from Sabyasachi’s collection: a beautiful diamond ring with an intricate design.

About Jennifer Lopez’s film Unstoppable

During the festival, Lopez opened up about playing the complicated character of Judy Robles in the American biographical sports drama film Unstoppable, directed by William Goldenberg in his feature directorial debut, reported People. The film also stars Jharrel Jerome as Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg and became a wrestler who went on to win an NCAA national championship.

Written by Eric Champnella, Alex Harris, and John Hindman, the film is based on the 2012 book of the same name by Anthony Robles and Austin Murphy. "Women who are moms who get in relationships, and you struggle with them, and you find yourself in dynamics that are not healthy, but you care about the person, love the person," said Lopez during the Toronto International Film Festival, adding, "That's those complicated dynamics about life that I understand well."

Jennifer Lopez talks about her film Unstoppable

She said that the story is relatable and that many people have gone through similar situations. The film was mostly shot in 2023. It is produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon through Artists Equity, and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas through Nuyorican Productions. It stars Jharrel Jerome as Robles with a supporting cast that includes Jennifer Lopez, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, and Don Cheadle.

"When Judy and I first spoke, it was just about, for me, learning as much as I could about how she really felt and all of these things and what really happened," shared Lopez. Her discussion with Judy helped her understand the character and play it better. Unstoppable will have a limited theatrical release in December 2024 by Amazon MGM Studios, according to People. 

jennifer lopez toronto Entertainment News hollywood news sabyasachi mukherjee Entertainment Top Stories

