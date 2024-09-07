Jennifer Lopez gave youngsters a run for their money as she arrived at the TIFF 2024 red carpet in a silver metallic Tamara Ralph dress with side slits secured with black bows

Jennifer Lopez Pic/AFP

Listen to this article TIFF 2024: Jennifer Lopez commands attention in bold outfit at Ben Affleck-produced 'Unstoppable' premiere x 00:00

Weeks after Hollywood singer-actress Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, she attended the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) for the premiere of 'Unstoppable'. Ben, who has produced the film, skipped the event to avoid any awkward moments given their recent split. That being said, JLo commanded attention in a bold outfit on the red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez stuns in a racy outfit

The 55-year-old gave youngsters a run for their money as she arrived at the TIFF 2024 red carpet in a silver metallic Tamara Ralph dress with side slits secured with black bows. She accessorized her look with Hassanzadeh diamond studs and jewellery, Dolce & Gabbana heels, and let her blonde hair down for a sleek look.

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer filed for divorce from Ben on August 20, which was their second wedding anniversary. Court records showed Lopez filed the petition in Los Angeles Superior Court. TMZ reported further that Lopez listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024. It added that she did not mention any prenuptial agreement.

Jennifer Lopez’s previous marriages

Jennifer had been married three times before. She was briefly married to Ojani Noa from 1997-1998 and to Cris Judd from 2001-2003. She and singer Marc Anthony were married for a decade, having wed in 2004, and share 14-year-old twins. She started dating former baseball player Alex Rodriguez in 2017, but the couple called off their engagement in 2021.

About Ben Affleck-produced ‘Unstoppable’

Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jerome will be seen in the wrestling biopic, 'Unstoppable', based on the true story of Anthony Robles. The film revolves around the life of wrestler Anthony Robles (Jerome), who was born with one leg and went on to win a national championship in 2011 while competing at Arizona State University. Lopez portrays Anthony's mother, Judy, while Bobby Cannavale plays his father Rick. Michael Pena, who plays coach Bobby Williams, and Don Cheadle, who plays wrestling coach Shawn Charles, complete the cast.

The film is William Goldenberg's directorial debut. He has previously won an Academy Award for his work as an editor on 2013's ‘Argo’. The biopic, based on Robles and Murphy's book 'Unstoppable: From Underdog to Undefeated: How I Became a Champion', is set to release in December.