This is the second time Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have split, they put off their first wedding in September 2003, nearly two decades before they married

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck call it quits after 2 years of marital bliss x 00:00

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially parted ways. The couple are getting a divorce after two years of marital bliss. As per TMZ, JLo filed for divorce without a lawyer on August 20, which is their second wedding anniversary. A source told NBC News that the couple did not have a prenup. The rumours of troubles in their marriage started earlier this year after Ben’s house-hunting activities in Los Angeles, coinciding with Lopez's solo real estate browsing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lopez's social media activity, including a 'like' on an Instagram post about unhealthy relationship traits, intensified the rumours. Additionally, a source close to Affleck revealed to Page Six his reconsideration of their union, expressing sentiments of disillusionment. Insiders suggested Affleck feels Lopez struggles with satisfaction, citing it as a significant issue in their relationship.

Jennifer also celebrated her 55th birthday last month sans Ben. He was absent from her Bridgerton-themed party held in the Hamptons. She reportedly got emotional at the table while telling stories about her past.

This is the second time Ben and Jennifer have split. They put off their first wedding in September 2003, nearly two decades before marriage. Ben and JLo rejoined as a couple in 2021 and married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony the next year.

In an interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe, the 'Hustlers' actor discussed how she and Affleck put off their first wedding. "We didn't break up right at that moment, it happened over the series of the next few months because what it did was it cast doubt in me, and both of us, about what our relationship was and where it was going, I think."

"I knew in my heart that I wanted to be with him for the rest of my life, I knew that. But it didn't feel like we would make it and so, it scared me."

Lopez, who met Affleck in 2002 while working on the film Gigli, claimed they weren't "mature enough" to figure out their relationship.

"Even though he was in his late 20s, I was in my early 30s, it still, it wasn't ... we weren't ready to deal with, and look at each other and go, what we have is real, we need to buckle down, we need to do some work," she explained. "We just weren't there yet."

Following their separation, Lopez married musician Marc Anthony, with whom she has twins Max and Emme. They separated in 2011 after seven years of marriage. The ‘Argo’ director married Jennifer Garner in 2005. Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel were born to the couple before their separation in 2015.

(With inputs from Agencies)