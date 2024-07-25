Jennifer Lopez wrote, "I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed."

Jennifer Lopez Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Jennifer Lopez thanks fans for birthday wishes after celebrating sans Ben Affleck: 'I shed some tears' x 00:00

Hollywood icon Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday on July 24. She hosted a Bridgerton-themed party held in the Hamptons on Saturday at Arthur & Sons. After sharing an inside video from the celebration which showed that her husband Ben Affleck was not present, JLo took to Instagram and penned a note addressing her fans, thanking them for being by her side throughout.

ADVERTISEMENT

She wrote, “I’ve been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world. I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed. I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world. I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you sooooo very much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Jennifer continued, “It’s hard to believe we have spent all this time together. It’s funny as I sit here contemplating on the most extraordinary journey I still feel like the same girl starting out so full of energy and bravado, so ready to take on the whole world on the outside and yet so tender, fragile, and sometimes frightened but always full of love on the inside. I have so much love for you. I want you to know on my birthday that YOU are my biggest gift.”

“Besides my family and friends, you have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times. I can always count on you. And I want you to know that you can always count on me. Thank you for your caring, your understanding, your loyalty, and most importantly your love. Thank you,” she concluded.

As rumours are rife that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez might opt for divorce, he was absent from her 55th birthday celebrations. She reportedly got emotional at the table while telling stories about her past. Affleck’s absence is not too surprising for many as Lopez and he spent their second wedding anniversary, on July 16, apart too.