Jennifer Lopez Pic/X

Actor and singer Jennifer Lopez who turned 55 on July 24, celebrated her special day with a Bridgerton-themed party held in the Hamptons. She took to Instagram and shared a video with adorable moments from the bash. She captioned it, “Dearest Gentle Reader…And a splendid evening was had by all.”

Jennifer marked the countdown to her birthday with an extravagant affair that was held on Saturday at Arthur & Sons. She was dressed up in bespoke gowns and changed into a green off-shoulder dress for the evening.

The singer arrived in a carriage and even sat on a throne, fit for the queen that she is. JLo cut a four-tier birthday cake and took part in celebrations that included ballroom dancing, and a live orchestra.

It was attended by family and close friends, with Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, notably present in a stunning blue gown adorned with white lace detailing. Long-time manager, Benny Medina, her kids, Max and Emme, and sister Lynda were also present.

Guests arrived dressed in royal-inspired attire, adding to the regal ambiance of the celebration.

Even as rumours are rife that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez might opt for divorce, he was conspicuous by his absence from her 55th birthday celebrations.

She reportedly got emotional at the table while telling stories about her past. Affleck’s absence is not too surprising for many as Lopez and he spent their second wedding anniversary, on July 16, apart too.

Despite the growing distance between the couple, Lopez is said to be close to her stepchildren. Last weekend, she was spotted in Southampton with her stepdaughter Violet. The ‘Get Right’ singer and the 18-year-old were seen with their arms wrapped around each other as they entered 75 Main restaurant.

On the work front, Lopez shared that her production company Nuyorican is working with Netflix on a series adaptation of Emily Henry's novel, Happy Place.

Jennifer's latest movie, 'Atlas', is her third project under her deal with Netflix. The sci-fi thriller, which was released on May 24, tells the story of Atlas (Lopez), "a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence." After joining a "mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past," her "only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it," according to the film's synopsis.

(With inputs from Agencies)