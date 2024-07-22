Breaking News
Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLC seeks ban on Bigg Boss over 'obscene' content
Mumbai: Sailor missing after fire aboard INS Brahmaputra
Mumbai: Three held for kidnapping 30-year-old man following financial dispute
NCP MLA Sunil Tingre was questioned by Pune cops after accident: Ajit Pawar
Three injured after wall of under-construction building collapses in Dharavi
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Ben skips JLos bday celebrations

Ben skips JLo’s b’day celebrations

Updated on: 23 July,2024 06:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Affleck’s absence is not too surprising for many as Lopez and he spent their second wedding anniversary, on July 16, apart too

Ben skips JLo’s b’day celebrations

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Listen to this article
Ben skips JLo’s b’day celebrations
x
00:00

Even as rumours are rife that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez might opt for divorce, he was conspicuous by his absence from her 55th birthday celebrations. Lopez, who turns a year wiser on July 24, kickstarted the  Bridgerton-themed celebrations in the Hamptons by hosting a lunch for family and friends at Arthur & Sons. Long-time manager, Benny Medina, her kids, Max and Emme, and sister Lynda were also present.


The Hustlers (2019) actor looked gorgeous in a white romper that was adorned with flowers. She reportedly got emotional at the table while telling stories about her past. Affleck’s absence is not too surprising for many as Lopez and he spent their second wedding anniversary, on July 16, apart too. 



Despite the growing distance between the couple, Lopez is said to be close to her stepchildren. Last weekend, she was spotted in Southampton with stepdaughter Violet. The Get right singer and the 18-year-old were seen with their arms wrapped around each other as they entered 75 Main restaurant.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ben affleck jennifer lopez hollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK