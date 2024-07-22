Affleck’s absence is not too surprising for many as Lopez and he spent their second wedding anniversary, on July 16, apart too

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Even as rumours are rife that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez might opt for divorce, he was conspicuous by his absence from her 55th birthday celebrations. Lopez, who turns a year wiser on July 24, kickstarted the Bridgerton-themed celebrations in the Hamptons by hosting a lunch for family and friends at Arthur & Sons. Long-time manager, Benny Medina, her kids, Max and Emme, and sister Lynda were also present.

The Hustlers (2019) actor looked gorgeous in a white romper that was adorned with flowers. She reportedly got emotional at the table while telling stories about her past. Affleck’s absence is not too surprising for many as Lopez and he spent their second wedding anniversary, on July 16, apart too.

Despite the growing distance between the couple, Lopez is said to be close to her stepchildren. Last weekend, she was spotted in Southampton with stepdaughter Violet. The Get right singer and the 18-year-old were seen with their arms wrapped around each other as they entered 75 Main restaurant.

