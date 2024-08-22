Jennifer Lopez started dating former baseball player Alex Rodriguez in 2017, but the couple called off their engagement in 2021, following their split she married Ben Affleck

Shortly after Jennifer Lopez was reported to have filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on their second wedding anniversary, her ex-fiance and former MLB player Alex Rodriguez shared a cryptic quote on Instagram. Alex posted a quote by a retired MLB player that read, “You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction.”

Alex Rodriguez shares cryptic quote after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck:



“You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction.” pic.twitter.com/EIybaT6VhQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 21, 2024

Lopez, 55, had been married three times before. She was briefly married to Ojani Noa from 1997-1998 and to Cris Judd from 2001-2003. She and singer Marc Anthony were married for a decade, having wed in 2004, and share 14-year-old twins.

Jennifer and Ben fell in love on the sets of ‘Gigli’ and got engaged in 2003, but parted ways blaming the pressure of the public eye. But to the delight of many and perhaps the skepticism of others, they reunited two decades later and married twice in 2022.

Affleck, 52, married Jennifer Garner in 2005, with whom he shares three children. They divorced in 2018.

In an interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe, the 'Hustlers' actor discussed how she and Affleck put off their first wedding. "We didn't break up right at that moment, it happened over the series of the next few months because what it did was it cast doubt in me, and both of us, about what our relationship was and where it was going, I think."

"I knew in my heart that I wanted to be with him for the rest of my life, I knew that. But it didn't feel like we would make it and so, it scared me."

"Even though he was in his late 20s, I was in my early 30s, it still, it wasn't ... we weren't ready to deal with, and look at each other and go, what we have is real, we need to buckle down, we need to do some work," she explained. "We just weren't there yet."

Jennifer filed for divorce on August 20, which was their second wedding anniversary. Court records showed Lopez filed the petition in Los Angeles Superior Court. The news was first reported by the TMZ website. TMZ reported further that Lopez listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024. It added that she did not mention any prenuptial agreement.

(With inputs from Agencies)