Kajol was seen promoting 'Do Patti' in Jaipur in a glamorous avatar. She will be sharing screen with Kriti Sanon in the film, who is also producing her first film

Kajol pic/instagram

Listen to this article Kajol flaunts ivory co-ord set for 'Do Patti' promotions at Jaipur x 00:00

Bollywood star Kajol, who is currently in Jaipur to promote her upcoming film 'Do Patti', served major boss lady vibes in an embroidered pantsuit, which she described as a “thing of beauty”.

Kajol took Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures. The first two had the actress posing in bed as she dressed to the nines in an ivory shaded floral pantsuit. She completed her look with a ponytail and retro sunglasses.

Another picture had the actress smiling as she held onto some Lilies. The last image had the actress posing in front of the window of the hotel room she is staying in.

For the caption, she wrote: “Room service please #dopatti #jaipurdiaries #thingofbeauty.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Earlier this month, during the trailer launch of 'Do Patti', Kajol revealed her take on who the real 'Singham' is.

Asked who the real 'Singham' is, Kajol playfully pointed to herself and said: “Maine ye bahut baar kaha hai ki asli Singham...(I have said it many times at the event that I am the one and only'real Singham' in life').

Talking about 'Do Patti', which also stars Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh, the actress will be seen playing a police officer. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' marks Kriti Sanon’s debut as a producer. The film is set to arrive on Netflix on October 25.

On October 20, the actress celebrated 29 years of her cult-classic movie 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' starring Shah Rukh Khan.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared the poster of the film which shows her on Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan’s shoulders while she is dressed in her iconic orange wedding attire.

She wrote in the caption, “29 years to the OG of Karva Chauth… wishing everyone a very hungry and successful Karva chauth .. maybe go to Maratha mandir and see the film #29yearsofddlj #ddlj”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

