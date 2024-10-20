Kajol films massive action scene for pan-India film MahaRagni

Kajol

Listen to this article Kajol films high-octane action-packed scenes for pan-India film MahaRagni x 00:00

In the past, men dominated action roles, but that has changed. After Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Sharwari, Kajol will now wield weapons and perform action-packed scenes. In her upcoming pan-India film, MahaRagni: Queen of Queens, Kajol plays a fierce character doing major action sequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Helmed by Telugu director Charan Tej Uppalapati, the film—shot it in Hindi and dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada—is a revenge story with Kajol playing the protagonist, Maya. A source says, “Kajol’s character rises from Dharavi’s slums and becomes a powerful woman in Maharashtra. A major portion was shot in Hyderabad [from February], with the final leg initially planned for Mumbai in September. After a change in plans, she shot one of the biggest action scenes on a specially constructed set in Hyderabad last month.”

The makers are keeping the high-octane action sequence under wraps to surprise the audience. “Kajol has used weapons, hand-to-hand combat, and kicks in the movie. The massive action sequence is choreographed by Peter Hein of Pushpa franchise and Devara fame. Kajol has rehearsed hard for each scene,” adds the source.

German stunt coordinator Florian Hotz, known for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) and John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023), has choreographed the other fights along with Telugu action director Naga Venkat Naga. The film will wrap up by end of the month.