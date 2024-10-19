Teaming up with Kajol in Maa, actor Jitin Gulati says the star’s authenticity makes her shine on screen

Jitin Gulati; (right) Director Vishal Furia with Kajol on the film’s set. Pics/Instagram

Usually, Jitin Gulati says yes to a project based on the scope of his role, prime examples being the intense gangster in Bambai Meri Jaan (2023) or his transgender character in Kaala (2023). For Maa, however, he had two reasons to jump on board. Director Vishal Furia’s supernatural thriller gave him not only a meaty role, but also the opportunity to share screen space with Kajol. “I would say Maa is much more than a horror film. It’s a psychological drama with nail-biting, thrilling moments. We wrapped up shooting earlier this year,” says the actor. The film also stars Ronit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta.

Working with Kajol was a dream come true as well as a learning experience. Gulati says he was struck by the actor’s professionalism and warmth on set. “When you work with megastars like Kajol, you quickly understand why they’re exceptional at what they do. One of the key reasons is that they are equally great human beings. Kajol was collaborative and treated me like a partner on the project. She is so real, and that authenticity is what you see on screen. I have learned so much just by

observing her.”