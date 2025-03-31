Kareena Kapoor Khan has been the face of the Lakme for the longest time. She walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra and announced her renewed association with the brand.

Picture Courtesy/Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram account

Listen to this article Size zero or 12, Kareena Kapoor Khan recalls walking the ramp at LFW at different stages of her life x 00:00

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan captivated the audience with her stunning appearance at the gala celebrating 25 years of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. Reflecting on her fashion journey, she recalled walking the ramp at different stages of her life, from her size-zero days to her pregnancy with son Taimur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kareena Kapoor recalls walking the ramp for LFW

During the event, Kareena said, " I do everything with my heart. So, whether it was walking the ramp when I was size-zero or walking the ramp with Taimur in my belly, or whether it was, you know, size 10 or 12, that never really mattered. What mattered was my heart....my heart was on stage..was with each and every designer that I walked for was also in my confidence. Thank you Lakme for having me..I enjoyed my time."

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been the face of the Lakme for the longest time. She walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra and announced her renewed association with the brand.

"We are also going to embark on a new chapter because I am back again with the Lakme family and hopefully will be on the ramp with all my favourite designers," she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmē (@lakmeindia)

Kareena honours stylists

Kareena honoured the designers and everyone who contribute to the gala event saying at the, "I am nervous because it's not just me there are so many icons in this room...of course all the eminent designers and the real icons are fashion stylist l, makeup artists, hair stylists, choreographers, and those smashing hot 60 models who are back stage."

Kareena looked ethereal in traditional outfit that she opted for the day. She kept her hair open and wore a stunning necklace.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted beautiful pictures from the gala night and wrote, "Tonight was special... celebrating 25 years of Lakme Fashion Week and being back home... as the Lakme Girl!Lakme has been such a big part of my journey for as long as I can remember, and to be a part of this milestone is truly an honor. Here's to us being back together... because as everyone knows, when we come together, iconic things happen #OGLakmeGirl #LakmeFashionWeekAt25"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

25 years of Kareena Kapoor

In 2024, Kareena marked 25 years in Bollywood. Daughter of veteran actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, she made her film debut with 'Refugee' in 2000. The film also marked the Bollywood debut of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan. The film failed at the box office but it introduced the world to the two versatile artistes.

In a career spanning 25 years, Kareena, who is fondly called Bebo by her loved ones, managed to carve a niche for herself with her powerful acting skills in films such as 'Chameli', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Jab We Met', 'Talaash', 'Aitraaz', 'Crew' and 'Jaane Jaan' among others.

There has been no update on Kareena’s film front yet. 2025 started on a rough note for her since Saif was stabbed multiple times by an intruder at their Bandra home. Last year she was seen in films like 'Crew', 'The Buckingham Murders' and 'Singham Again'.

That being said, there are reports that Bebo will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film tentatively titled ‘Daayra’. The ‘Raazi’ filmmaker has got Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on board for the same to play a cop.

Kareena is yet to share details about her upcoming films. Saif has Jewel Thief in his kitty. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Kunal Kapoor.