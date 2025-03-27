Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share an adorable picture of her and Saif Ali Khan. The photo seems to have been clicked during their dating days

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor on Thursday walked down memory lane and shared an adorable picture with husband Saif Ali Khan from the days when they were dating each other.

In the picture, both Saif and Kareena, who are fondly called 'Saifeena', can be seen sitting on a couch.

"Throwback thursday part 2," she captioned the picture, followed by a red heart emoji.

About Kareena and Saif

Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2016. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other.

During their dating phase, Saif dished out major boyfriend goals by getting a tattoo of Kareena's name on his forearm. To date, the couple leaves does not leave any chance to make each other feel special with their gestures.

In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

25 years of Kareena Kapoor

In 2024, Kareena marked 25 years in Bollywood. Daughter of veteran actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, she made her film debut with 'Refugee' in 2000. The film also marked the Bollywood debut of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan. The film failed at the box office but it introduced the world to the two versatile artistes.

In a career spanning 25 years, Kareena, who is fondly called Bebo by her loved ones, managed to carve a niche for herself with her powerful acting skills in films such as 'Chameli', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Jab We Met', 'Talaash', 'Aitraaz', 'Crew' and 'Jaane Jaan' among others.

There has been no update on Kareena’s film front yet. 2025 started on a rough note for her since Saif was stabbed multiple times by an intruder at their Bandra home. Last year she was seen in films like 'Crew', 'The Buckingham Murders' and 'Singham Again'.

That being said, there are reports that Bebo will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film tentatively titled ‘Daayra’. The ‘Raazi’ filmmaker has got Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on board for the same to play a cop.

Kareena is yet to share details about her upcoming films. Saif has Jewel Thief in his kitty. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Kunal Kapoor.