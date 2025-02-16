Randhir Kapoor turned 78 today on February 15, 2025. Wishing her dad on his special day, Karisma Kapoor penned a heartfelt social media post

Picture Courtesy/Karisma Kapoor's Instagram account

Listen to this article Karisma Kapoor's birthday wish for dad Randhir: 'May your zest and jawani always be intact' x 00:00

Yesteryear star Randhir Kapoor turned 78 today on February 15, 2025. Wishing her dad on his special day, Karisma Kapoor penned a heartfelt social media post.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 'Zubeidaa' actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a lovely picture hugging her father. "Happy birthday Papa may ur Zest and Jawani always be intact", Karisma Kapoor captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Reacting to the post, Sanjay Kapoor shared, "Happy birthday Daboo", along with a red heart emoji.

The entire Kapoor family came together to celebrate Randhir Kapoor’s birthday. From Karisma Kapoor, to Kareena Kapoor, to Saif Ali Khan, to Neetu Kapoor, everyone was spotted at the birthday celebration. The younger members of the Kapoor clan, Raha Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir Ali Khan were also present at the birthday bash. Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law and actress Soha Ali Khan also attended Randhir Kapoor's birthday with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Other celebrities such as Malaika Arora and Aadar Jain's wife, Alekha Advani, along with Shloka Mehta, wife of Akash Ambani, also attended the celebration.

Some of Randhir Kapoor's famous movies include "Kal Aaj Aur Kal" (1971),"Jeet" (1972), "Jawani Diwani" (1972), "Raampur Ka Lakshman" (1972), and "Haath Ki Safai" (1974), to name just a few.

Randhir Kapoor currently lives with his wife Babita Kapoor in Bandra, Mumbai. Their daughters, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor are often seen spending the weekend with them.

Shifting our focus to Karisma Kapoor's professional lineup, the diva will next be seen as the protagonist in the highly-awaited series, "Brown". The show is expected to narrate the tale of a detective and recovering alcoholic, who is investigating the murder of a young woman from a well-connected family.

Made under the direction of Abhinay Deo, "Brown" will also feature Surya Sharma, Helen, Soni Razdan, Meghna Malik, Jisshu Sengupta, K.K. Raina, Ajinkya Deo, Aniruddh Roy, Shatrughan Kumar, and Kiara Sadh in key roles, along with others.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever