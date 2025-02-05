Backed by Rithika Rajachandran and Satrajit Sen, the series will see cinematography by Amogh Deshpande. Additionally, Rajmohan Anjapuly has looked after the editing department

Picture Courtesy/Karisma Kapoor's Instagram account

Listen to this article Karisma Kapoor stuns in a floral dress as she poses on a beach at sunset x 00:00

Karisma Kapoor loves to stay connected with her fans through social media. Treating them with another lovely post, the diva took to her official IG and shared a string of pictures from her recent visit to the beach.

Karisma Kapoor can be seen posing in a floral dress with a deep V neckline. Completing the look with light makeup and a high bun, she wrote in the caption, "Sunsets and me". She further added "#WhatsMentToBeWillBe".

Previously, Karisma Kapoor used social media to celebrate her "no filter days". The stunner took to her Instagram account, and posted a close-up picture of herself, flaunting her perfect skin. While sun rays provided extra glow to her face, the wind blowing through her hair added to the charm. "No filter days," Karisma Kapoor wrote in the caption.

Shifting our focus, Karisma Kapoor, Mohnish Behl, and filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya will soon appear on "Indian Idol 15" as special guests. Going by one of the promos from the episode, the actress will be recreating one of her iconic scenes from the classic "Hum Saath Saath Hain" with Badhshah. The original scene from the drama shows Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan indulging in some mushy romance while teasing each other.

Talking about Karisma Kapoor's lineup, she will next be seen as the lead in the highly-awaited series, "Brown". The show will narrate the tale of a detective and recovering alcoholic, who is investigating the murder of a young woman from a well-connected family.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, "Brown" will also feature Surya Sharma, Helen, Soni Razdan, Meghna Malik, Jisshu Sengupta, K.K. Raina, Ajinkya Deo, Aniruddh Roy, Shatrughan Kumar, and Kiara Sadh in prominent roles, along with others.

Backed by Rithika Rajachandran and Satrajit Sen, the series will see cinematography by Amogh Deshpande. Additionally, Rajmohan Anjapuly has looked after the editing department.

