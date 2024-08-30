Bollywood celebrities have given their own interpretation to the viral demure fashion trend. Read on to find out what it is and how you can also hop on to the trend

Karisma Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra

In the fashion world, where bold statements and daring cuts often dominate, a quieter yet equally powerful trend is emerging. This new wave of understated glamour, championed by Hollywood stars like Jenna Ortega and Lily Collins, finds its true origin in Bollywood’s own Karisma Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor's very demure very mindful trend takeover:

As the original fashion diva of Bollywood, Karisma has been a style icon since the 90s, effortlessly blending traditional Indian aesthetics with contemporary flair. Her influence on fashion is profound, making her a leading figure in the global shift towards demure elegance.

Karisma Kapoor's fashion journey has been marked by her ability to seamlessly transition from bold, experimental looks to more refined and sophisticated styles. Known for her impeccable taste, she was among the first in Bollywood to popularize the fusion of Western and Indian styles, making her a trailblazer in the industry.

Today, her wardrobe choices continue to reflect a timeless elegance, characterized by soft color palettes, intricate detailing, and classic silhouettes that enhance her natural grace.

As the demure diva trend gains momentum globally, Karisma Kapoor's influence is unmistakable. While stars like Jenna Ortega and Lily Collins have put their unique spins on modest fashion, it is Karisma who truly paved the way for this movement. Her enduring appeal and commitment to elegance over novelty set a standard that transcends borders.

As more celebrities embrace this aesthetic, Karisma Kapoor's legacy as Bollywood's original fashion icon continues to inspire a new generation of style enthusiasts worldwide.

Priyanka Chopra's take on demure fashion:

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra also gave the demure fashion trend her own twist. The Desi girl who is conquering the world one day at a time used the 'very demure, very mindful' line as the caption for her recent photoshoot by Vogue magazine.

What is the Demure fashion trend?

In the ever-evolving world of fashion, demure and mindful trend is taking center stage. The trend shifts the focus toward prioritizing elegance, comfort and mindfulness very bold and revealing trends. The trend is a celebration of understated beauty and celebrates one's individuality through fashion. Clothing serves as a reflection of one's personality, blending traditional sensibilities with contemporary designs while prioritising comfort and elegance.

The Very Demure, Very Mindful trend has rapidly taken over social media, thanks to Tik Tok influencer Jools Lebron. A week ago, her videos where she ironically portrayed herself as “very demure, very mindful, very cutesy,” went viral. Her take on modest fashion aesthetic appealed to many who made videos with their own interpretations.