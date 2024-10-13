Dia Mirza, radiant as ever, walked gracefully in one of the signature outfits from the collection, which drew inspiration from the beauty of flowers

Actor Dia Mirza walks the ramp for fashion designer Samant Chauhan during the 2024 Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, at The Grand Hotel, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

The Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI was nothing short of a glamorous affair on its Day 4 as Bollywood actress and former Miss Asia Pacific, Dia Mirza, graced the runway for designer Samant Chauhan on Saturday.

Dia showcased Chauhan's much-anticipated bridal collection, "Ethereal Bloom," which brought together the perfect fusion of traditional Indian bridal wear with a modern twist.

Samant Chauhan's 'Ethereal Bloom' offered a refreshing take on Indian bridal fashion. The collection highlighted contemporary silhouettes while staying rooted in rich Indian traditions.

Luxurious textures and intricate detailing adorned the pieces, with each ensemble reflecting the timeless essence of Indian weddings. The collection felt like a dream brought to life on the ramp, presenting a perfect blend of tradition and innovation.

Dia Mirza, radiant as ever, walked gracefully in one of the signature outfits from the collection, which drew inspiration from the beauty of flowers.

In a conversation with ANI, Dia expressed her personal connection to the floral theme, saying, "This garment is a celebration of flowers. One of the most precious lessons a flower teaches is that it never compares itself to another. They just face the sun and spread beauty and joy in the world."

The 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' star, no stranger to the runway, having won Miss Asia Pacific in 2000, shared insights into how she prepares for ramp shows.

She emphasized the importance of comfort, especially in the garments and footwear one wears.

Sharing a valuable tip, she said, "You should know where you have to walk and make sure that you're comfortable in what you're wearing, especially in the footwear, to avoid any mishaps."

She added with a smile, "If you do trip or fall which is the worst that can happen to you at the ramp.. Just get up, dust yourself off, and continue with a smile."*

Off the ramp, Dia Mirza is known for her advocacy for sustainable fashion, a theme she reiterated during the event.

She said, "I believe in sustainability with all my heart. It's important to be mindful of what kind of garments we wear, where the textiles come from, and how the people involved in making them are treated."

As the event continues to unfold, fashion enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the grand finale by the renowned designer Rohit Bal, scheduled for October 13.

