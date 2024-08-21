Dia Mirza Rekhi took to Instagram today (August 21) to wish her husband a happy birthday. She wrote a touching message that was all things adorable and radiated pure love

Dia Mirza Rekhi, known for her memorable performance in Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, celebrated her husband Vaibhav Rekhi's birthday with warmth and love. She posted some previously unseen pictures of the two on social media, along with a touching message that conveyed her pride and affection. She wrote, "Pause my love for yourself more. You deserve it. You work too hard.”

Dia Mirza wishes husband Vaibhav Rekhi on his birthday

Dia Mirza Rekhi took to Instagram today (August 21) to wish her husband a happy birthday. She wrote a touching message that said: “Happy Birthday Husband 😍🐯✨🙏🏻🤗 You show up for all those you love and for many more… spreading joy, sharing your passion, your happiness and effortlessly making the world a kinder place. Pause my love for yourself more. You deserve it. You work too hard. I love you. And I am so proud of the human being you are."

About Dia recently

Vijay Varma's intense portrayal of a complex character in the highly anticipated series IC814 has been garnering widespread acclaim. The actor's dedication to his craft is evident in every frame, leaving a lasting impression on both audiences and co-stars.

At the Malhar Film Festival, Dia Mirza couldn't resist singing praises for Vijay's immersive approach for his role. She expressed her admiration for his complete dedication to the character, revealing that she never caught a glimpse of him outside of his character during the entire shoot.

Talking about the same, she revealed, "This guy has stayed in one space for his entire shoot. It was my dream to work with Vijay. On paper, we are the part of the same story, but I never saw him at work. I have to find a way to make sure I get to work with him because I'm such a huge fan."

About IC814:

As per the makers, the "six-episode series thrusts you into the nerve-wracking reality faced by passengers and crew trapped at 30,000 feet. With every moment steeped in tension, the series follows a relentless team in India racing against time, deciphering the hijackers' ominous demands, and fighting against the odds to ensure the safe return of everyone on board."IC-814 was hijacked by five terrorists on December 24, 1999, 40 minutes after it took off from Kathmandu. The aircraft carrying about 180 passengers remained hostage for seven days and flew from Kathmandu to Amritsar and then to Lahore. It was re-fuelled in Lahore and left for Dubai. From Dubai, it went to Taliban-controlled Kandahar, where all the passengers were released on December 31, 2000.

It is adapted from the book "Flight Into Fear" by Captain Devi Sharan and Srinjoy Chowdhury.