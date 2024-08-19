At the Malhar Film Festival, Dia Mirza couldn't resist singing praises for Vijay's immersive approach for his role. She expressed her admiration for his complete dedication to the character,

Dia Mirza and Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma's intense portrayal of a complex character in the highly anticipated series IC814 has been garnering widespread acclaim. The actor's dedication to his craft is evident in every frame, leaving a lasting impression on both audiences and co-stars.

At the Malhar Film Festival, Dia Mirza couldn't resist singing praises for Vijay's immersive approach for his role. She expressed her admiration for his complete dedication to the character, revealing that she never caught a glimpse of him outside of his character during the entire shoot.

Talking about the same, she revealed, "This guy has stayed in one space for his entire shoot. It was my dream to work with Vijay. On paper, we are the part of the same story, but I never saw him at work. I have to find a way to make sure I get to work with him because I'm such a huge fan."

About IC814:

As per the makers, the "six-episode series thrusts you into the nerve-wracking reality faced by passengers and crew trapped at 30,000 feet. With every moment steeped in tension, the series follows a relentless team in India racing against time, deciphering the hijackers' ominous demands, and fighting against the odds to ensure the safe return of everyone on board."IC-814 was hijacked by five terrorists on December 24, 1999, 40 minutes after it took off from Kathmandu. The aircraft carrying about 180 passengers remained hostage for seven days and flew from Kathmandu to Amritsar and then to Lahore. It was re-fuelled in Lahore and left for Dubai. From Dubai, it went to Taliban-controlled Kandahar, where all the passengers were released on December 31, 2000.

It is adapted from the book "Flight Into Fear" by Captain Devi Sharan and Srinjoy Chowdhury.

Arvind Swami, Dia Mirza, Pooja Gor, Patralekhaa, Amrita Puri, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Anupam Tripathi, Kanwaljeet Singh, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sushant Singh, Aditya Srivastava, Rajeev Thakur and Yashpal Sharma are also a part of the show.

IC814 promises to be a thrilling ride filled with suspense and drama. With a stellar cast led by the immensely talented Vijay Varma, the series is generating immense buzz. Get ready to be captivated as the story unfolds when IC814 premieres on August 29 on streaming giant Netflix.