Mirzapur 3: Vijay Varma elaborated on the inner turmoil and conflicts his character faces, hinting at a significant transformation

Vijay Varma

Listen to this article Vijay Varma on ‘Mirzapur 3’: 'I have never been so torn as an actor' x 00:00

The excitement and anticipation surrounding ‘Mirzapur 3’ is at an all-time high, and Vijay Varma’s latest post has only fueled the frenzy. The versatile actor, known for his compelling performances, took to social media to share intriguing insights about his character in the upcoming season. His revelations have piqued the curiosity of fans, industry insiders, and critics alike.

In his post, Vijay Varma delves deep into the complexities of his role in the series. Reflecting on his experience from the previous season, he wrote, “Season 2 mein, maine twin brothers ka role play kiya tha. As an actor, 2 characters play karna challenging tha, but what helped me was the vision of seeing them separately and interact with each other. Iss season mein sabse bada challenge tha dono ko ek character mein pack karna. I felt I had a split personality. Ye saari conflicts abhi bhi mere andar hain. I’ve never been so torn as an actor.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Varma’s portrayal of the twin brothers, Bharat and Shatrughan, was a standout in ‘Mirzapur 2’. He explains the distinct personas he embodied: “Bharat zimmedar hai, uske sir par poora vyaapar hai. Bade bhai hain, samajhdaar hona toh zaroori hai. Shatrughan ek aazad panchi hai. Jo pyaar use apnon se nahi mila, wo usse duniya mein dhoondhta hai. Par kya hai na, ki yeh hai Mirzapur, aur yahan log bas ek mauke ki firaak mein rehte hain, apna fayeda nikaalne ke liye.”

The actor further elaborates on the inner turmoil and conflicts his character faces, hinting at a significant transformation: “Bade aur Dadda bohot samjhaaye, barfi ka dhanda na karne ke liye. Par ye saala ishq aur khud ko saabit karne ki hod, humko le doobi. Soche the Dadda khush honge, kaabil samjhenge humein par… par Chote jo galti kiye wo maafi laayak nahi thi. Chaahte toh nahi the par haalat aise ban gaye ki humein gun uthani padi. Aur fir- Vijay ka kirdaar is baar Chote hai ya Bade, ye toh waqt hi batayega, par itna bharosa zaroor hai ki aapke dil ko bhaayega.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Vijay’s involvement into his character’s psyche has left fans buzzing with anticipation. His nuanced portrayal and the narrative complexity he brings to his roles have always been appreciated, and ‘Mirzapur 3’ promises to be no different.

Beyond ‘Mirzapur’, Vijay has an impressive line-up of diverse projects. Fans can look forward to seeing him in ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’, ‘Matka King’, and ‘IC81 – The Khandahar Hijack’. Each project showcases his versatility and commitment to challenging roles.