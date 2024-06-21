Ratan Khatri's fascinating life story is the inspiration behind the web series 'Matka King,' directed by Nagraj Manjule and set to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Vijay Varma in Matka King and Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion

Vijay Varma's highly anticipated series 'Matka King,' helmed by Nagraj Manjule, is making waves for all the right reasons. Following the launch of a new poster featuring Vijay, there was an exciting announcement that Sai Tamhankar has been roped in for the series. For trivia enthusiasts, 'Matka King' has a unique connection with Kartik Aaryan's latest release 'Chandu Champion.'

Yes, you read that right! Here’s the scoop. For those who have watched 'Chandu Champion,' the man who changed the fortune of Murlikant Petkar (portrayed by Kartik) by winning a jackpot at his gambling den is Ratan Khatri, a real-life Matka King who was famous between the 1960s and 1990s.

Ratan Khatri's fascinating life story is the inspiration behind the web series 'Matka King,' directed by Nagraj Manjule and set to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Vijay is slated to play the lead role based on Khatri, and it will be intriguing to see him bring this real-life character to life on screen.

Ratan Khatri, hailing from a Sindhi family, moved to India from Karachi, Pakistan as a teenager during the 1947 partition. Later, he became known as the Matka King, transforming matka, a form of gambling that originated in Mumbai in 1962, into a massive racket. His influence and operations became legendary, and his life story promises a gripping narrative for the upcoming series.

Vijay will be next seen in Mirzapur Season 3, Ul Jalool Ishq, Matka King, and IC814- The Khandahar Hijack.