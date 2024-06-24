'Mirzapur 3' actor Anjumm Shharma recalls being rejected from 'Inside Edge': 'I was sad'

a couple of years back, when Anjumm Shharma auditioned for a crucial role in the cricket-based show Inside Edge, he was hopeful to enter the new and exciting OTT space in India.

Gearing for the much-anticipated release of Mirzapur season 3, Anjumm Shharma who plays Sharad Shukla in the show, opened up about having auditioned for Excel Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video’s other successful franchise Inside Edge. In retrospect, the actor is glad to have trusted his destiny and grateful for all the love and appreciation for his character in Mirzapur.

A couple of years back, when Anjumm Shharma auditioned for a crucial role in the cricket-based show Inside Edge, he was hopeful to enter the new and exciting OTT space in India. However, as fate may have it, the opportunity didn’t materialise, and soon later, he was called for another project from the same collaborative team, Mirzapur.

Although playing a minuscule part in the first season, the makers had informed Anjumm that if the digital medium gets accepted by the audience and the show returns for a second season, there is a huge potential for the character to bloom.

Trusting the makers and his destiny, Anjumm Shharma took the leap, which paid off. "I was sad when Inside Edge didn't work out because it was a script I wanted to be a part of. When Mirzapur came my way, I was told that if the show gets a second season, my role will become big. Now, it has become a primary character”, he expresses on the interesting turn of events.

The trailer for Mirzapur recently released receiving a roaring response from the audience. From impactful dialogues to suspicious and engaging moves, Anjumm Shharma as Sharad Shukla has the fans excited to witness new layers and twists to his character. The first season of the crime drama premiered in 2018 and season second came in 2020.

In the third installment, Guddu Pandit (played by Ali Fazal) could be seen trying his best to establish his hold over Purvanchal. It seems like he can go to any extent to get the throne. Actors like Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, and Vijay Varma also left a mark with their presence in the trailer. At the end of the trailer, actor Pankaj Tripathi emerges from the shadows and promises to reclaim the empire. Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha are also part of the show.

Created by Excel Media and Entertainment, the fan-favourite crime thriller is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. The new season will be out on Prime Video on July 5.