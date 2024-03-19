Mirzapur 3: A new contender to be introduced against Guddu and Golu as they fight for the throne

The much-awaited announcement of season 3 of Mirzapur was made at the Prime Video event held in Mumbai earlier today. Most of the cast members were present for the same

Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today unveiled its most ambitious and diverse content slate till date in the country at its second Prime Video Presents India showcase, with close to 70 series and movies, most of them premiering on the service over the next 2 years. With 40 Original series and movies, and 29 of some of India’s biggest and most anticipated movies, the new slate promises to bring the best of Indian entertainment to delight and engage customers. Among their diverse list of new titles and returning shows, the most anticipated one was an update on season 3 of 'Mirzapur'.

On Tuesday, cast members of Mirzapur like Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Shweta Tripathi among others were present at the event for the grand announcement. Actor Manoj Bajpayee was hosting the segment to announce returning series on the platform. During the announcement, Ali and Shweta attempted to “kidnap” him and coerce him into revealing the release date of the show. Ali also mouthed his famous dialogue from the show, “Shuru majboori main kiye the par ab maza aa raha hai.” The duo is then joined by Pankaj Tripathi who also threatens Manoj into revealing the date. However, a date for the release was not made public.

At the event, Ali who plays the role of Guddu bhaiyya said that 'Mirzapur 3' will have the same “flavour” as its maiden season. He shared that the season will see the entry of some new characters while some old characters will bid goodbye.

As per the makers, in season 3, “Guddu (Ali) and Golu (Shweta) are pitted against a new contender as they stake their claim to the throne. Will they pass the baptism of fire or will external forces seek to destroy the seat of power forever?”

Mirzapur plot: The iron-fisted Akhandanand Tripathi is a millionaire carpet exporter and the mafia don of Mirzapur. His son, Munna, is an unworthy, power-hungry heir who will stop at nothing to inherit his father's legacy. An incident at a wedding procession forces him to cross paths with Ramakant Pandit, an upstanding lawyer, and his sons, Guddu and Bablu. It snowballs into a game of ambition, power and greed that threatens the fabric of this lawless city.