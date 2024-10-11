The event that kickstarted on Wednesday, also saw the unveiling of Pero's latest collection, celebrating the brand's 15th anniversary

Shefali Shah

The second day of Lakme Fashion Week, held in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), brought together fashion enthusiasts, designers, and celebrities at The Grand in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, on Thursday.

The day was marked by a fascinating blend of minimalist couture, sustainable fashion, and playful nostalgia, creating an unforgettable atmosphere in the world of Indian fashion.

The day's one of the most anticipated show was presented by the renowned design trio--David Abraham, Rakesh Thakore, and Kevin Nigli, better known as the 'Masters of Minimalism.' Their collection remained true to the brand's minimalist roots, reflecting a deep commitment to the values of sustainability and upcycling.

The collection, aptly named "Finding Beauty," focused on the idea that beauty and value can be discovered in discarded and overlooked items.

The designers transformed objects with no apparent worth into stunning pieces of high fashion.

David Abraham shared his thoughts on the conceptualization of the collection in a conversation with ANI. "This was a very long process and we really enjoyed it."

He said, "What we were really hoping to do was question the status of what we consider beautiful and valuable. We believe that beauty can be found anywhere, and it's time we address the disastrous effects of our consumer society, where we consume and throw away," he explained.

He continued, emphasizing how experiments with reimagining materials often yielded unexpected and beautiful results.

A standout moment of the show was the opening look, worn by actress Shefali Shah.

The seasoned performer graced the runway in an all-black shimmer sari, adorned with a long-sleeved blouse and a black belt cinching her waist.

What made the outfit even more remarkable was its origin--David revealed that the sari was crafted from bin bags, with sequins made from discarded x-rays.

"I don't think you realize it at first glance, but that's the beauty of the piece," David chuckled as he explained.

When asked their take on the phrase "Dress to express, not to impress," David wholeheartedly agreed, saying, "Absolutely, fashion expresses who we are. As Shefali said, whether you wear a Kaftan at home or a police uniform, clothing tells everyone who we are--it defines our character and tells our personality."

Shefali Shah, reflecting on her own perspective, added, "I think it's easier to just be yourself. If you try to impress, there are too many people to impress, and it's kind of exhausting," she said in a conversation with ANI

On her off-screen style, the 'Delhi Crime' actress quipped, "My fashion is a clean-scrubbed face, comfortable clothes, flat chappals, and hair tied up in a bun. I know it has nothing to do with high fashion, but that's my go-to style."

As the evening unfolded, the fashion world paused for a moment to honor one of India's most respected business leaders--Ratan Tata.

A heartfelt tribute was paid to Tata for his monumental contributions to India's business landscape, especially in shaping the future of the Tata Group.

The connection between Lakme and Tata Group dates back to the 1990s when the Tata Group acquired Lakme, propelling the brand into a new era of growth in the Indian cosmetics industry. Ratan Tata's legacy continues to inspire businesses and entrepreneurs alike.

The event that kickstarted on Wednesday, also saw the unveiling of Pero's latest collection, celebrating the brand's 15th anniversary.

Founder Aneeth Arora brought an air of lighthearted nostalgia to the runway with a collection inspired by the globally beloved character, Hello Kitty.

The collection was an ode to childhood memories, reinterpreted through Pero's quirky, cottage-core style, yet with a modern twist.

"I'm so happy and honoured to celebrate Pero's 15th anniversary by opening Lakme Fashion Week," said Aneeth, visibly excited.

He added, "This collection is very close to my heart as it is a celebration of our collective childhood nostalgia reimagined in our own quirky style."

Models strutted the runway in flowing silhouettes and relaxed fits, with some even performing choreographed dances to complement the collection's playful vibe.

The unconventional runway performances provided an immersive experience, engaging the audience in ways that went beyond the traditional catwalk display.

As Lakme Fashion Week progresses, all eyes are now on the grand finale scheduled for October 13. Renowned designer Rohit Bal is set to close the event with his highly anticipated collection.

