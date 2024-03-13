Lakme Fashion Week commenced with GenNext designers who showcased inclusive fashion inspired by nomadic spirits, sustainability and diversity. As the day unfolded, designers graced the runaway with visual treats deep-rooted in geometry and psychedelia

Archana Rao’s collection, ‘Sun and Moon’ draws inspiration from the contrasting elements of the sun and moon, highlighting their stark differences. Image courtesy: Lakme Fashion Week

Day 1 at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 was no less than a fashion frenzy. With its latest edition, GenNext designers threw the ramp open with a fresh and inclusive start on Wednesday. The five-day fashion celebration will bring down the curtains on March 17 with its grand finale.

First to showcase was Kriti Greta Singhee who explored unconventional forms and sustainability through her collection named “Third Space - Sustainable Future,” which delves into the interplay of lines, folds and pleats in geometric patterns inspired by mathematical art. The collection aspires to be both artistic and sensitive to the demands of the globalised era of fast fashion, all while adhering to the brand philosophy.

Talking about her collection, Singhee told reporters here: "I was so excited to showcase as it was a lot of hard work. It really feels amazing... My collection is all about textile manipulations and I have used the origami technique."

Next up was Rosani whose collection ‘Anima and Animus’ attempted to redefine the fabric of identity with every element, reasserting the essence of human existence, always a little bit of both the feminine and the masculine, and confined to neither.

Designer, Shimona Agrawal, came next whose Collection HUE - “Re-Imagined for the Modern Soul” was an ode to timeless style and sustainable fashion. It invites the modern generation to appreciate the craftsmanship embedded in each piece, fostering a culture of cherishing and preserving the beauty that defines the designer’s contemporary moments.

Agrawal commented on her collection: “Hue is a captivating tribute to Benarasi silk but with a twist that it is completely brocade free. The collection is a celebration of the craftsmanship we have in the present and commitment to preserving it in the future."

In an ode to African culture, The Terra Tribe's collection took light cultural references from indigenous tribes of Africa and the intricately painted mud houses in rural Africa. A nomadic spirit shone through the designs that were made out of locally manufactured organic cotton made consciously by the makers in India. Ambavat said: "The collection has taken inspiration from Africa. The primitive and raw nature that you find in Africa.... We have tried to keep it as conscious as possible." Then came 40-year-old Rohitash Notani, who showcased a collection under his brand Rosani. His collection 'Anima and Animus' is a comparison between the conventional masculinity and sensuality that is associated with feminine energy. The collection revolved around office wear and uniform fabrics made out of cotton drill, blended with an array of embroidered materials. Talking about his collection, Notani, who is an alumnus of the IED Milan, said: "Celebrating the duality that coexists within us. The pluralistic identities. The masculine and the feminine. So, the intention was to take what I grew up knowing." The first day, the first show of the fashion celebration was dominated by hues such as black and grey infused with several other colours and textures. The GenNext platform has previously churned out some of the best designers such as Masaba Gupta, Nachiket Barve and Rahul Mishra. The INIFD Launchpad on Day 1 of Lakmē Fashion Week witnessed Yash Gada's collection, Dhagedaar Denim, which drew inspiration from the 1970s, a time when denim fashion emerged as a symbol of individualism and experimental style.



Desisgners Manisha & Rashmi's collection, Checkmate, was inspired by the mod subculture movement of the 1960s and the movie "The Archies," aiming to inspire today's generation with their unique style, transcending time.



Drawing inspiration from hypnotic patterns, erotic imagery and enigmatic thoughts all contained under psychedelic art, designer Ishita Sikka exhibited exquisite designs that raised eyebrows.



Inspired by the Yuppie era of the 80s, Priyal and Kanwari presented "THE NEW CORNER," a line that encompasses a wide range of fashion at affordable prices, from semi-formals to formals. The collection targets young urban professionals who are successful in business and considerably affluent.



Lastly, sprouting from the enduring elegance and evolving aesthetics of Japanese fashion throughout the 20th century, Palak Uke presented "JAPANESE VINTAGE," a streetwear collection. This collection explores the merging of traditional and Western elements, taking inspiration from the evolution of Japanese fashion. As the day reached its zenith, designer Archana Rao dished eccentric designs under the collection 'Sun and Moon.' With a play of contrasting elements, her designs depicted stark differences between colours, while also celebrating the inherent harmony between them. "Less is More" is a concept that drove Rao while creating these minimal and block prints. (With inputs from IANS)

