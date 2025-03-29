On day 4 of the Lakme Fashion Week, Ishaan Khatter left the audience surprised as he removed his shirt and stood half-naked, flaunting his chiselled abs

Ishaan Khatter Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter caught everyone's attention with his hot showstopper look on the fourth day of Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. The Dhadak actor walked the ramp for Lakme Sun Expert x Saaksha and Kinni, leaving the audience surprised as he removed his shirt and stood half-naked, flaunting his chiselled abs. Watch the video below.

About Saaksha and Kinni’s collection

Saaksha and Kinni’s collection draws inspiration from Gujarat’s Adalaj Stepwell, incorporating its floral motifs and geometric patterns into bold prints. The duo blends feminine fabrics with strong silhouettes, featuring hand micro-pleating, layering, and statement-making designs. Lightweight chiffons, cottons, and satins keep the collection summer-ready, with lycra swimwear and canvas jackets adding an edgy touch. The color palette reflects the stepwell’s essence—sunlit oranges and browns, watery blues, and vibrant reds and purples inspired by local Gujarati women.

Ishaan Khatter’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishan was last seen in The Perfect Couple, which also starred Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman. In the miniseries, Khatter plays shooter Dival, the best man and childhood friend of the groom, despite the character being originally white in the book by Elin Hilderbrand. The series also stars Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Jack Reynor, Ishaan Khatter, Liev Schreiber, and Isabelle Adjani.

The actor will be next seen in the series The Royals, where he will be seen playing Prince Charming. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the eight-episode modern-day Indian royalty rom-com series will provide a glimpse into the glitter and romance of royal life.

The series stars Zeenat Aman, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman, and Dino Morea.

The show is produced by Pritish Nandy and created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy. Talking about the series, they jointly issued a statement: "The Royals, being our very first with Netflix, had to be just the right blend of coming-of-age-India, Gen Z storytelling and feisty fun! There is the inevitable romance of old royalty, monarchs without crowns, and the incredible drive of today's startup warriors for whom crowns hold zero shine. Sparks and insults will fly when these 2 worlds clash, and that has been great fun for us to create and produce!"