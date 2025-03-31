Dressed in a stunning white printed frock-style dress, Kalki grabbed attention with her elegant look.

Kalki Koechlin presents a creation by MAX during the Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI, in Mumbai. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Lakme Fashion Week: Kalki Koechlin brings vintage charm in white outfit x 00:00

On the finale day of Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin walked the ramp as the showstopper for Max Presents Sicilian Summer & Amalfi Escape. Dressed in a stunning white printed frock-style dress, Kalki grabbed attention with her elegant look.

Kalki walks the ramp for Max

Describing the look and collection, Lakme Fashion Week wrote on Instagram, "Sicilian Summer is a playful mashup of carefree vibes and vintage charm, this collection is packed with versatile looks for park hangouts, city strolls, and coastal adventures. Vibrant colors and nostalgic prints bring a burst of fun to every outfit. Inspired by nature, seaside escapes, and farm motifs, Sicilian Summer is your ticket to a fresh, feel-good summer wardrobe.

The Amalfi Escape collection is a refined summer wardrobe for the discerning wanderer, set against the sunlit charm of the Mediterranean coast. An ode to sun-drenched holidays and carefree elegance, it is crafted for men and women who savor life’s simple pleasures, seaside retreats, the art of leisure, and effortless style. Breezy silhouettes, luxurious textures, and colors inspired by Italy’s coastline, calming blues, crisp whites, terracotta rusts, and sun-drenched oranges, come together in perfect harmony.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmē Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

Kalki on how fashion has changed for her after embracing motherhood

As a mother to daughter, Sappho, with her partner Guy Hershberg, the actress humorously spoke about the everyday struggles of parenting, especially when it comes to choosing outfits. Talking about the challenges, Kalki said that dressing comfortably while carrying a toddler is not easy.

"Challenges of parenting--what to wear when you are carrying a toddler. Because you know that you carry a toddler, and you don't want anything to go on your dress, so you need a flexible dress... You need something comfortable. It's hard to dress properly when you have a kid," Kalki told ANI.

Speaking about her outfit for the show, Kalki shared that it was inspired by Italy and its vibrant culture. "This outfit represents Italy, and you can see a lot of references to Italy. It's really about escape and travel and the sort of summery, light feeling that you have when you go on holiday," she said.

On the work front, Kalki recently made her Tamil film debut with Nesippaya, where she played the role of a lawyer. The film was directed by Vishnuvardhan, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. It hit theatres on January 14 this year.

(with inputs from ANI)