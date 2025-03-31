Breaking News
Motorists raising hell on yet-to-open stretch of Samruddhi Highway
Mumbai’s new elevated nature trail opens at Kamala Nehru Park in Malabar Hill
Mumbai: BMC to use mobile pumps for flood management
Mumbai: Churchgate-end foot overbridge at Mahim station thrown open
Maharashtra schools to stay open only in morning shifts amid heatwave
Gudi Padwa Gudi Padwa
Home > Celebrity Life News > Fashion And Beauty News > Article > Lakme Fashion Week Kalki Koechlin brings vintage charm in white outfit

Lakme Fashion Week: Kalki Koechlin brings vintage charm in white outfit

Updated on: 31 March,2025 10:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Dressed in a stunning white printed frock-style dress, Kalki grabbed attention with her elegant look.

Lakme Fashion Week: Kalki Koechlin brings vintage charm in white outfit

Kalki Koechlin presents a creation by MAX during the Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI, in Mumbai. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Lakme Fashion Week: Kalki Koechlin brings vintage charm in white outfit
x
00:00

On the finale day of Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin walked the ramp as the showstopper for Max Presents Sicilian Summer & Amalfi Escape. Dressed in a stunning white printed frock-style dress, Kalki grabbed attention with her elegant look.


Kalki walks the ramp for Max 


Describing the look and collection, Lakme Fashion Week wrote on Instagram, "Sicilian Summer is a playful mashup of carefree vibes and vintage charm, this collection is packed with versatile looks for park hangouts, city strolls, and coastal adventures. Vibrant colors and nostalgic prints bring a burst of fun to every outfit. Inspired by nature, seaside escapes, and farm motifs, Sicilian Summer is your ticket to a fresh, feel-good summer wardrobe.


The Amalfi Escape collection is a refined summer wardrobe for the discerning wanderer, set against the sunlit charm of the Mediterranean coast. An ode to sun-drenched holidays and carefree elegance, it is crafted for men and women who savor life’s simple pleasures, seaside retreats, the art of leisure, and effortless style. Breezy silhouettes, luxurious textures, and colors inspired by Italy’s coastline, calming blues, crisp whites, terracotta rusts, and sun-drenched oranges, come together in perfect harmony.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lakmē Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

Kalki on how fashion has changed for her after embracing motherhood

As a mother to daughter, Sappho, with her partner Guy Hershberg, the actress humorously spoke about the everyday struggles of parenting, especially when it comes to choosing outfits. Talking about the challenges, Kalki said that dressing comfortably while carrying a toddler is not easy.

"Challenges of parenting--what to wear when you are carrying a toddler. Because you know that you carry a toddler, and you don't want anything to go on your dress, so you need a flexible dress... You need something comfortable. It's hard to dress properly when you have a kid," Kalki told ANI.

Speaking about her outfit for the show, Kalki shared that it was inspired by Italy and its vibrant culture. "This outfit represents Italy, and you can see a lot of references to Italy. It's really about escape and travel and the sort of summery, light feeling that you have when you go on holiday," she said.

On the work front, Kalki recently made her Tamil film debut with Nesippaya, where she played the role of a lawyer. The film was directed by Vishnuvardhan, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. It hit theatres on January 14 this year.

(with inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kalki koechlin lakme fashion week bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK