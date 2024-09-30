Actor Kalki Koechlin said, "I also had another tactic when I was very young, which was to sleep with someone and then tell him. Then, he breaks up with me"

Kalki Koechlin Pic/Instagram

Seasoned actor Kalki Koechlin has been active in the Indian entertainment industry since 2007. From 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,' 'A Death in The Gunj' to 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani,' Kalki has appeared in some of the most popular Bollywood movies in recent years. She recently opened up about her past relationships, including an unconventional breakup tactic.

Kalki Koechlin would sleep with someone else to breakup with BF

In a conversation with Shenaz Treasurywala on Hauterrfly, Kalki was asked about her breakup approach, to which she replied, "I think it's definitely better to do the clean break but it's very hard. So, just be very sure when you want to break up. I also had another tactic when I was very young, which was to sleep with someone and then tell him. Then, he breaks up with me.”

Kalki Koechlin on exploring polyamorous relationships

In the same interview, Kalki said, “Now that I am married and have a kid, I don’t think I got time for that sh*t, because you just don’t even have time to see your own partner. But I think that it has happened in the past, and again, I think you have to be very specific about your rules and boundaries.”

Kalki, who was born and brought up in India to French parents, was earlier married to Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap. She is currently living in Goa with her partner Guy Hershberg. They have a daughter named Sappho, who was born in 2020.

Kalki Koechlin’s work front

Kalki Koechlin got a lot of appreciation for her projects like 'Made in Heaven' and the crime thriller 'Sacred Games'. In 2023, she starred in the English-language drama 'Goldfish'. The film premiered at the 27th Busan International Film Festival. In the film, she was seen alongside Deepti Naval.

In 'Goldfish', Kalki portrays the nuances of a loving daughter struggling with financial problems. "Goldfish was special because complex, layered, sensitive, and funny scripts like that are rare to come by. Anyway there are few roles for someone like me in the industry since the colour of my skin limits my roles in Bollywood, and this being about the identity of a half Indian, half Britisher was something I knew I was cut out for," she said in a statement.

Later, she garnered attention for playing a supporting role in the coming-of-age drama 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.