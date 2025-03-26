In the video, Madhuri, along with her team, was seen lip-syncing to the popular dialogue while sporting her sunglasses. The reel concluded with the entire team striking a pose together

Picture Courtesy/Madhuri Dixit's Instagram account

Listen to this article Madhuri Dixit gets the golden glow in an orange saree, see pics x 00:00

Madhuri Dixit took to social media to share her photos in a saree, flaunting her golden glow.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Dhak Dhak girl posted a couple of her gorgeous photos where she is seen posing in an orange saree that she paired with a statement green-coloured neckpiece. Sharing her images, Madhuri wrote, “Golden hour, golden glow, and a heart full of sunshine.”

Yesterday, the 'Devdas' actress shared a hilarious reel featuring the trending dialogue: “Everyone take it in. Mental picture. Here we go. In case you wanted to see it with sunglasses, here's your shot. Hello. Okay. Thank you so much.” Alongside the fun clip, she captioned the post with, “This was supposed to be my shot…I think? #HiTeam.”

In the video, Madhuri, along with her team, was seen lip-syncing to the popular dialogue while sporting her sunglasses. The reel concluded with the entire team striking a pose together.

Madhuri Dixit's work front

Work-wise, Madhuri was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” starring alongside Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Tripti Dimri. She is now gearing up for her next project, the web series 'Mrs. Deshpande',' where she will take on the intense role of a serial killer. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, this psychological thriller is a remake of a popular French series.

She recently performed at the star-studded IIFA silver jubilee celebration in Jaipur. She reunited with Shah Rukh Khan on stage and the duo performed to hit tracks from their film Dil To Pagal Hai.

Expressing her excitement, Madhuri shared in a statement, “IIFA has always been a special part of my journey, celebrating the magic of Indian cinema on a global platform. Over the years, IIFA has given me some of my most cherished moments -- whether through heartfelt performances or connecting with fans around the world. This year, as IIFA celebrates its historic Silver Jubilee edition, honouring 25 years of Indian cinema’s incredible global legacy, I feel an overwhelming sense of pride and gratitude. Performing in Jaipur, Rajasthan, a city so rich in culture and heritage, makes this milestone even more memorable. It’s truly an honour to be part of this iconic celebration that unites art, cinema, and audiences across the globe.”