Mohammed Shami who is currently recovering from an injury debuted his new look on Instagram. He credited celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim who has clients from Bollywood for his new look

Mohammed Shami and Aalim Hakim

Mohammed Shami gets new look by celebrity hair stylist Aalim Hakim who also styled MS Dhoni's hair

Mohammed Shami dropped pictures of his new look on Instagram and credited celebrity hair stylish Aalim Hakim for the same. In the pictures shared by the cricketer, he can be seen flaunting his new hair and beard look with Hakim in the background clicking his pictures. While the first three pictures, feature Shami and Hakim, the last picture is a closer ad clearer look of Shami's new hairstyle.

Sharing the pictures, Shami wrote, "New look, same hustle. Great styling genius @aalimhakim for this sharp transformation!"

For the unversed, Aalim Hakim is a popular hairstylist who has styled for several well known names in the world of films and cricket as well. More recently, he had styled of cricketers MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Their looks had gone instantly viral on social media.

About Shami's recovery:

Meanwhile, Shami has been out of action since last year's ODI World Cup where India ran out of luck in the last and final match losing the cup to Australia.

Shami was the highest wicket-taker in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, by picking 24 scalps in just seven games. It also included him taking 7-57 against New Zealand in the semi-final at Mumbai, with a five-for against the same team at Dharamshala and four-for against England at Lucknow being other standout performances.

But Shami was kept out of action since then due to a right heel issue, causing him to miss South Africa away tour and home Tests against England, as well as IPL 2024. He then successfully underwent a surgery on February 26 this year, and has been at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru since then for his long rehabilitation process.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Shami is currently in his final stages of rehab at the NCA and last month, he resumed bowling for the first time since his surgery. It added that Shami is understood to have slowly built up his bowling workload after being pain free.

Earlier this month, in the press conference before departing for the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, chief selector Ajit Agarkar had said Shami had started to bowl and him playing India’s first Test against Bangladesh starting on September 19 in Chennai is the goal for him to make an international comeback.

At an event in Kolkata last month, Shami had expressed that he would turn out for Bengal first before returning to the national team in his path to playing Test cricket again. Apart from India’s Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand, the first half of Ranji Trophy is starting in October, followed by India ‘A’ going to play two first-class games in Australia, giving Shami ample chances to build his fitness for the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy.