Celebrity hairdresser Aalim Hakim speaks about his loyal customers and his fee structure. Virat Kohli, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor and others are his clients

Aalim Hakim with his celebrity clients

You must have definitely heard of hairstylist Aalim Hakim. He is the man behind the haircut and styling of some of your most faourite celebrities. The hairstylist who has worked with the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshn and others recently revealed the amount spent by these celebrities on their haircuts.

Aalim Hakim has a loyal customer base and his services start at a minimum of Rs 1 lakh. Talking to Brut, the stylist spoke about his client base and his fee structure. "Hrithik Roshan’s look in War, Ranbir Kapoor’s look in Animal, Shahid Kapoor’s look in Kabir Singh, Vicky Kaushal’s look in Sam Bahadur, Bobby’s look in Animal, Rajinikanth’s look in Jailer, Prabhas’ look in Baahubali, which people had really liked. Almost 98% of the Indian films are styled by me, whether it’s south or north. My fee is very simple, and everybody knows how much I charge. It starts from Rs 1 lakh. That’s the minimum.”

He continued, “Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn, they all became my clients 20 years back and they are still my clients. They’ve been coming to me, and they still do. Now, this is loyalty, I can say. They have never changed me as their barber. I’m still their hairdresser.”

Ahead of the IPL season, Hakim gave Virat Kohli a new look. The look had gone viral on the internet. "Since IPL was coming up, we decided to do something cool and different. Virat always has references like ‘we’ll try this, we’ll try that, next time we’ll try this.’ This time, we decided to do something really cool. We did a slit in his eyebrows.”

Not just Virat, Hakim also styled MS Dhoni's look ahead of the IPL season. The cricketer was seen flaunting his old long hair.

