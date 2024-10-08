Nykaaland, India’s biggest beauty playground is back - bigger and brighter - ready to paint the town pink, this month! Here's what you can expect from the event

Nykaaland 2.0

‘Are you down’ for a weekend filled with music, make-up and more? Nykaaland, India’s biggest beauty playground is back - bigger and brighter - ready to paint the town pink, this month! Co-produced by Nykaa, India’s leading beauty and lifestyle destination and BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, Nykaaland 2.0 will take place between October 25th - 27th, 2024, at the Member’s Enclosure, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai.

Nykaaland 2.0: What to expect from the beauty event

With a beauty line-up for every look, every skin type, every covet – something for everyone – Nykaaland 2.0 is also bringing a music gala for fans! Staying true to the theme of Nykaakand 2.0, bringing back the retro charm, Jay Sean will set the stage on fire, taking music lovers back to the 2000s hits with fan favourites like ‘Down’ and ‘Do You Remember’. Techno queen GauriWho will pump electrifying power along with folktronics rising star, Gurbax, house music master. Nykaaland 2.0 will see Kayan’s infectious energy getting everyone singing to ‘Cool Kids’ and grooving to ‘So Good’ as DJ Lynston brings his mesmerising beats too! Joining the lineup is the music duo OAFF and Savera, who rose to fame with their viral track ‘Doobey’ (Gehraiyaan) and most recently ‘Hone Do Jo Hota Hai’ (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan).



Extremely thrilled about his return to India, international pop sensation Jay Sean said, “I’m absolutely stoked to be back in India – honestly, every time I come here, it feels like a homecoming! Performing at Nykaaland is going to be something special, and I know it’s one of the biggest pop culture events around. Mumbai, you always bring that next-level energy, and I’m ready to match it! From the moment I step on stage, we’re going to turn it all the way up. Can’t wait to vibe with everyone and trust me, this is gonna be one night you won’t forget!”



Expressing her excitement, GauriWho shared, “Being a fan of everything beauty and self-care, I am very excited to bring the party to the most awaited event of the year, Nykaaland. Looking forward to seeing all the happy faces in the crowd, celebrating the spirit of unapologetic self-expression and togetherness that knows no bounds.”

“Super stoked to perform at Nykaaland this year! This is my 1st performance in Mumbai since my new EP has released so it’s gonna be a super special show with some surprises!”, added Gurbax.



DJ Lynston chimed in saying, “Heard only nice things about Nykaaland, but it will be my first time attending and performing here! Very excited to be a part of this very well curated weekend.”



OAFF and Savera said, “We're really looking forward to performing at Nykaaland - especially in Mumbai, where our journey began. There's something special about playing for a home audience, and we can’t wait to bring the energy and share this experience with everyone here.”

This year, Nykaaland will continue to raise the bar with an exciting line-up featuring 80+ Indian and international brands, 10+ epic new launches, 10+ immersive experience zones, 12+ workshops and expert sessions and over 500 beauty icons, including celebrities and experts. With more than 12 hours of non-stop music performances, this edition will also showcase world-class make-up headliners like Sofia Tilbury and Patrick Ta, offering beauty masterclasses. Join the iconic Sofia Tilbury as she reveals her tips and tricks for achieving the legendary Pillow Talk look, taking you from day to night, with the stunning Shanaya Kapoor as her muse! Famous for making the biggest stars shine, Patrick Ta will teach you how to nail that flawless, camera-ready look that’s all over Instagram! He is the makeup maverick behind the stunning transformations of Gigi Hadid, Penélope Cruz, Camila Cabello and Demi Lovato.



Nykaaland 2.0 will transport attendees to the golden age of vintage beauty and fashion, merging modern elegance with retro charm. With a soft pastel colour palette complemented by shades of pop-pinks and playful elements, Nykaaland 2.0 will seamlessly blend classic and contemporary elements, inviting you to indulge your senses and explore beauty like never before!