On World Beauty Day, Nykaa and BookMyShow Live are rolling out the pink carpet to announce that Nykaaland, India’s biggest beauty playground, is making its highly anticipated comeback for a second spectacular edition! Following Nykaaland’s jaw-dropping debut, which drew over 15,000 beauty and lifestyle enthusiasts, get ready to dive into the ultimate beauty and lifestyle celebration once again!

Co-produced by Nykaa, India’s leading beauty and lifestyle destination known for pioneering industry-first initiatives and BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, Nykaaland 2.0 promises three unforgettable days of beauty, fashion and fun from October 25th to 27th, 2024, at the Member’s Enclosure, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai. Tickets for this beauty-entertainment extravaganza are now live.

Masterclass with Sofia Tilbury, Patrick Ta

In a bid to bring the best from the world of beauty to India, Nykaaland 2.0 announces an exclusive masterclass with the legendary Sofia Tilbury, Global Artistry Director and Brand Muse at Charlotte Tilbury Beauty. Sofia is recognised as one of the beauty industry’s most in-demand rising stars. She has been a makeup artist for over a decade, creating looks for some of the biggest runway shows and working with iconic VIP clients including Celine Dion, Salma Hayek, Sienna Miller, Gigi Hadid and many more.

Sofia will showcase her craft for achieving flawless, high-impact looks, with the stunning Shanaya Kapoor as her muse, adding an extra touch of glamour. But the excitement doesn’t end there - prepare to be inspired by Patrick Ta, the makeup maverick behind the stunning transformations of Gigi Hadid, Penélope Cruz, Camila Cabello and Demi Lovato. Patrick will share his expert techniques and innovative approaches to elevate everyday beauty to glam pro max!

And joining this stellar lineup is M.A.C’s Director of Makeup Artistry, Romero Jennings, celebrated globally for his phenomenal artistry and distinct painterly approach to makeup. Jennings' masterclass promises a heady blend of colour, nature, futurism and technology, elements that are central to his signature style and have propelled him to worldwide acclaim.

Global beauty’s best, all under one roof

Discover the crème de la crème brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, M.A.C, Sol de Janeiro, Estée Lauder, CLINIQUE, Caudalie and Bobbi Brown, each featuring their signature collections. Indulge in the latest offerings from our homegrown heroes such as Nykaa Cosmetics, Nykaa Naturals, Kay Beauty, Nykaa Wanderlust, Nykaa Perfumery, Nykaa SKINRX, Nyveda, Lakmē, Foxtale, Dot & Key, Minimalist, PAC Cosmetics, Earth Rhythm and Hyphen.

Next, discover the latest must-haves from this year's standout debuts at Nykaaland 2.0, including Carolina Herrera, Versace, Jimmy Choo, Kevin.Murphy, 3TENX, Moroccanoil, Dolce & Gabbana, Laura Mercier, Shiseido, ghd, Beauty of Joseon, CeraVe, Viktor & Rolf, LANCÔME, L'Occitane, Eucerin, Forest Essentials, ISNTREE, Too Faced, Smashbox, Dr. Jart+, dermalogica, Ikonic, Nivea, Fix My Curls and Setu.

Korean brands too!

Korean beauty fans have a chance to grab the best from Etude, Innisfree, Sulwhasoo, Laneige, TonyMoly and COSRX. And don’t miss top picks from e.l.f. Cosmetics, Maybelline New York, L’Oreal Paris, Cetaphil, Neutrogena, Pixi, Wella Professionals, HK Vitals, Rexona and Sebamed, Obagi Medical, The Ordinary, Victoria's Secret, Bath and Body Works, Insight Cosmetics, MARS, Dove, O.P.I, Wellbeing Nutrition and Pond’s! Nykaaland 2.0 is your new go-to for all things fabulous and fun in beauty!

More than just beauty - discover fashion and a sneaker wonderland

Nykaaland 2.0 is brimming with surprises that go beyond just beauty! Foot Locker is making its debut in India and at Nykaaland this year, bringing the season’s hottest kicks straight to the action! PUMA will also unveil its A-game with the freshest and fiercest styles, so sneakerheads get ready to flex the coolest kicks on the block. Fashionistas, here’s your chance to grab the latest from Revolve, Cider, Twenty Dresses, Gajra Gang, KICA, Nykd by Nykaa, Ganga Fashions, Cover Story, Forever New, RSVP and Mia by Tanishq.