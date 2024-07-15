Shanaya Kapoor argues with security checking her bag at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s sangeet venue - watch video 

Breaking News
Updated on: 15 July,2024 11:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shanaya Kapoor was spotted having a heated argument with the security outside NMACC during Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet.

Shanaya Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani tied the knot with Radhika Merchant in a grand ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre, on July 12. The union was marked by several pre-wedding functions leading up to D-day. Reddit users have found a video of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor having a heated argument with the security outside the venue, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) after they stopped her for a bag check. 



Shanaya going off
byu/Jealous_Summer_4867 inBollyBlindsNGossip


The soon-to-be actor was trolled for her behaviour on the public forum. One user wrote, “Imagine having this audacity and you are Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter. lol. In all honesty, though This is the most expression we will ever get from her.”

“Continue treating people like this and watch how the karma comes back to u when u debut …that attitude won’t get you anywhere,” added another. 

One user commented, “You don’t mess with Ambani security. If there’s one thing they take very seriously is their security. I have seen people getting in soup whenever they messed with them.”

The video in question is from the sangeet ceremony day. From pop sensation Justin Bieber's performance to a special performance by celebs, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony turned out to be a star-studded affair. 

Shanaya is all set to make her acting debut with Mohanlal's pan-India 'Vrushabha', directed by Nanda Kishore. It will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi in 2024. Apart from her and Mohanlal, the film will also star Zahrah S Khan and Telugu actor Roshann Meka in the lead roles. The film is being produced by Ektaa Kapoor. It is an epic action entertainer transcending generations.

Earlier, Dharma Productions announced a film titled 'Bedhadak' with Shanaya, Lakshya and Gurfateh. Sharing the update, Shanaya took to Instagram and unveiled her first look from the film. "I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can't wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love," she captioned the post.

The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan. However, no update about the film has been given since then. 

(With inputs from ANI)

