Breaking News
All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors
GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic
Crass joke row: Cops summon India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: How these residential areas are battling mosquito menace round the year
Mumbai: BMC plans new firefighting technology for high-rise buildings
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Celebrity Life News > Fashion And Beauty News > Article > Shakira stuns in red outfit by Indian designer Anamika Khanna see pictures

Shakira stuns in red outfit by Indian designer Anamika Khanna, see pictures

Updated on: 14 February,2025 08:06 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

For her performance, Shakira opted for a stunning red look by Anamika Khanna. Her outfit consisted of a bralette-style top and a frilled skirt

Shakira stuns in red outfit by Indian designer Anamika Khanna, see pictures

Picture Courtesy/Anamika Khanna's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Shakira stuns in red outfit by Indian designer Anamika Khanna, see pictures
x
00:00

Pop singer Shakira recently caught the attention of the Indian audience with her appearance in designer Anamika Khanna's ensemble during the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.


For her performance, Shakira opted for a stunning red look by Anamika Khanna. Her outfit consisted of a bralette-style top and a frilled skirt.


The ensemble was adorned with delicate threadwork, beads, and Swarovski crystals. The silhouette was brought to life in shades of red including rouge, crimson and scarlet.


Have a look at a picture of Shakira in Anamika Khanna's creation

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anamika Khanna (@anamikakhanna.in)

Indian designers are undoubtedly making waves globally. At the Golden Globes 2025, popular Canadian-American actress and comedian Catherine O'Hara was spotted donning a Rahul Mishra couture gown.

Mindy Kaling, who previously wore a Gaurav Gupta gown at the Met Gala, opted for a champagne-coloured architectural gown designed by Ashi Studio.

Ace fashion designer-turned-producer Manish Malhotra started 2025 on a high note as he graced the red carpet at the Golden Globes. The globally acclaimed designer made a stylish debut, looking sharp in a custom-designed black tuxedo with a white shawl lapel and abstract detailing designed by his label.

Kim Kardashian, who arrived in India last year for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, too opted for an ensemble created by Indian designers including Gaurav Gupta, Manish Malhotra and Tarun Tahiliani.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shakira hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK