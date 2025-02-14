For her performance, Shakira opted for a stunning red look by Anamika Khanna. Her outfit consisted of a bralette-style top and a frilled skirt

Picture Courtesy/Anamika Khanna's Instagram account

Listen to this article Shakira stuns in red outfit by Indian designer Anamika Khanna, see pictures x 00:00

Pop singer Shakira recently caught the attention of the Indian audience with her appearance in designer Anamika Khanna's ensemble during the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

For her performance, Shakira opted for a stunning red look by Anamika Khanna. Her outfit consisted of a bralette-style top and a frilled skirt.

The ensemble was adorned with delicate threadwork, beads, and Swarovski crystals. The silhouette was brought to life in shades of red including rouge, crimson and scarlet.

Have a look at a picture of Shakira in Anamika Khanna's creation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anamika Khanna (@anamikakhanna.in)

Indian designers are undoubtedly making waves globally. At the Golden Globes 2025, popular Canadian-American actress and comedian Catherine O'Hara was spotted donning a Rahul Mishra couture gown.

Mindy Kaling, who previously wore a Gaurav Gupta gown at the Met Gala, opted for a champagne-coloured architectural gown designed by Ashi Studio.

Ace fashion designer-turned-producer Manish Malhotra started 2025 on a high note as he graced the red carpet at the Golden Globes. The globally acclaimed designer made a stylish debut, looking sharp in a custom-designed black tuxedo with a white shawl lapel and abstract detailing designed by his label.

Kim Kardashian, who arrived in India last year for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, too opted for an ensemble created by Indian designers including Gaurav Gupta, Manish Malhotra and Tarun Tahiliani.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever