Shakira took to the stage and opened with her iconic number ‘Hips Don’t Lie’.

Shakira Pic/shakirastuff's X

Latin sensation and pop queen Shakira, who made a grand comeback after a long hiatus of seven years with her new album titled 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' (Women Don't Cry Anymore), celebrated it with scores of fans with a surprise concert at Times Square in New York City.

Shakira looked stunning in black pants and a top with silver embellishments. The pop-up drew a crowd of around 40,000 fans. The songstress took to the stage and opened with her iconic number ‘Hips Don’t Lie’.

Delighted to see her fans, she said in Spanglish, “Hola New York! Oh my God, this is amazing, absolutely insane. It’s so awesome to see you again, to sing for you…Nothing compares to this. Thank you so much for all the love that you’ve been giving me this week during the release of my new album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. And thank you, thank you, thank you for showing up.”

Billboard reports Shakira drew around 40,000 people at her surprise concert at Times Square in New York City. 🗽 — https://t.co/S4BpZWVFcK pic.twitter.com/DNYYy6UBod — shakirastuff | fan account (@shakirastuff_) March 27, 2024

The singing sensation delighted her fans by performing on 'Te Felicito', ‘Punteria’, and ‘Como Donde y Cuando’, among others.

Meanwhile, the new album consists of 16 tracks, eight new songs, and a remix, including seven previously released singles: 'Music Sessions Vol. 53' with Bizarrap; 'TQG' with Karol G; 'Te Felicito' with Rauw Alejandro; 'Copa Vacia' with Manuel Turizo, and more.

In December 2023, Shakira was honoured with a statue in her country Colombia. The 21-foot-tall bronze statue has been place in her hometown of Barranquilla. It shows the singer's notorious 'Hips Don't Lie' dance move from her 2005 music video.

On the personal front, Shakira made headlines for her split from partner Gerard Pique in 2022. The three-time Grammy Award winner and the 35-year-old retired soccer player announced their separation. "We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect," the couple said in a statement.

The former couple recently reached a custody agreement regarding the care of their two sons, Milan and Sasha, in the wake of their split.

