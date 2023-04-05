Shakira opens a new chapter!

Spanish football star Gerard Pique’s former partner leaves Barcelona in pursuit of happiness

Shakira and Gerard Pique

Colombian singer Shakira is moving to Miami, leaving her beloved Barcelona after splitting from football star Gerard Pique. The Whenever, Wherever singer has confirmed she is leaving the Spanish city with her kids Milan, 10, and Sasha, eight.

In a recent statement on Instagram, she wrote: “I settled in Barcelona to give my children a stability, the same we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea. Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness. Thank you to everyone who surfed alongside me so many waves there in Barcelona, the city where I learned that friendship is certainly longer than love.”

Later, she thanked everyone for their support during her tough times. “Thank you to everyone who has been there to cheer me up, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow. Thanks to my Spanish audience who have always covered me with their love and loyalty. For you, just a see you later, and as my father said so many times, see you around the curves!” she explained.

Shakira ended her 12-year relationship with Pique, the father of her children, last year.