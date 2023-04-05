Breaking News
Lalbaug murder case: ‘Injury marks all over body, signs of strangulation’
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases rising, screening ordered, but no test kits
Patra Chawl scam case: ED attaches Goa plots of developers
Mumbai Crime: Sextortionists dupe 80-year-old broker of almost Rs 8L; 3 booked
Mumbai: FIR filed against 15 after vessel enters prohibited area
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Shakira opens a new chapter

Shakira opens a new chapter!

Updated on: 05 April,2023 07:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Spanish football star Gerard Pique’s former partner leaves Barcelona in pursuit of happiness

Shakira opens a new chapter!

Shakira and Gerard Pique


Colombian singer Shakira is moving to Miami, leaving her beloved Barcelona after splitting from football star Gerard Pique. The Whenever, Wherever singer has confirmed she is leaving the Spanish city with her kids Milan, 10, and Sasha, eight. 


In a recent statement on Instagram, she wrote: “I settled in Barcelona to give my children a stability, the same we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea. Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness. Thank you to everyone who surfed alongside me so many waves there in Barcelona, the city where I learned that friendship is certainly longer than love.”



Also read: Shakira receives 'eviction notice' from Gerard Pique's father ahead of Barcelona departure


Later, she thanked everyone for their support during her tough times. “Thank you to everyone who has been there to cheer me up, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow. Thanks to my Spanish audience who have always covered me with their love and loyalty. For you, just a see you later, and as my father said so many times, see you around the curves!” she explained.

Shakira ended her 12-year relationship with Pique, the father of her children, last year.

shakira Gerard Pique fc barcelona football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK