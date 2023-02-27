Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Gerard Piques new affair finds mention in Shakiras song

Gerard Pique’s new affair finds mention in Shakira’s song

Updated on: 27 February,2023 10:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Never back with you, you are bad luck. Because now the blessings pour on me

Shakira, Gerard Pique and Clara Marti


Colombian singer Shakira is upset by football star Gerard Pique’s relationship with Clara Chia Marti. The Hips Don’t Lie singer split from the former Barcelona footballer last year and Shakira has voiced her feelings on her break-up in her latest song, TQG, released in collaboration with Karol G.


According to UK’s entertainment website, Female First, she sings in Spanish: “Seeing you with the new one hurt me. But I’m already set by myself. What we lived I forgot. And that’s what offended you. That even life improved me. You are no longer welcome here. I saw that your girlfriend threw at me. It doesn’t make me angry, I laugh.” 



Indicating that she has moved on in life, Shakira’s lyrics also include: “Tell her to stop pulling, that at least I made you look pretty. You left and I’ve put on my ‘triple M’. Better, harder, lighter [more, more, more]. Never back with you, you are bad luck. Because now the blessings pour on me.” Reportedly, she has also mentioned the split in Te Felecito, her 2022 album.

