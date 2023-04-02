'I would like Leo back to help us': Xavi urges Messi to return to Barcelona

Speculation about a possible return to Barca from Paris Saint-Germain for Messi has been growing in recent weeks, and declarations from Barca vice-president Rafa Yuste, who commented “destiny is wise” when asked about the Argentinean, have only served to fuel that speculation, reports Xinhua

Xavi Hernandez and Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez on Friday said that he wants Lionel Messi to return to the club for next season.

When asked about Messi in his press conference ahead of Saturday’s La Liga visit to Elche, Xavi was initially reluctant to respond. “I don’t think it’s the moment to talk about Leo’s return. I am his friend and I speak to him frequently, but it’s not the moment for his good, nor the good of the club, or the squad,” he said.

However, after those initial declarations, Xavi added, “It is a question that we are dealing with. We are friends, but it’s being worked on and I hope it can be done.”

“I would like him [Messi] to come back to help us. This is the club of his life, he is the best player in the history of the club and the best player in the history of football. If destiny is as wise, then we had better listen to it,” Xavi said.

