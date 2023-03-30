Ansu Fati’s father Bori annoyed, wants son to leave Barcelona

However, he confirmed the 20-year-old would prefer to stay and succeed at the Catalan giants, after coming through the youth system and becoming a fan favourite

Ansu Fati’s father Bori Fati said Wednesday he was annoyed with how Barcelona are treating his son and would prefer for the forward to move clubs.

However, he confirmed the 20-year-old would prefer to stay and succeed at the Catalan giants, after coming through the youth system and becoming a fan favourite.

“It annoys me how they are treating Ansu in terms of minutes, [playing for] one minute, two minutes, three minutes, that’s what annoys me,” Bori Fati said on Spanish radio.

“I’m not going to ask for or say that he should be starting whatever happens, because all the strikers there are great, they are elite, but we are talking about Ansu Fati,” he told Cadena Cope.

“We’re talking about a Spain international, Barcelona’s number 10, a boy who came from La Masia,” he added, referring to Barca’s academy. Ansu Fati made his debut for Barcelona in 2019 at just 16 years old and made a rapid impact, but a knee injury in 2020 led to a long spell on the sidelines.

